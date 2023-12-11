Angie Katsanevas Dishes on ‘Eye-Opening’ Lessons From RHOSLC Season 4

Angie Katsanevas returned to “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season 4 as a main cast member, her first season in the main role. While discussing her first snowflake season, Katsanevas said she learned a lot about the dynamics between the cast members.

“I’m naive, I want to be friends with everyone,” she told Us Weekly. However, she added, “I learned that everyone is not your friend, and that’s sad. I was hoping that everyone would have the same mentality as me, but it’s a little eye-opener that sadly you have to be cautious with some people.”

Katsanevas, who faced rumors during the season about her personal life, namely her marriage to Shawn Trujillo, said, “The biggest thing I’ve learned is don’t believe everything because people will say anything to be relevant.” She also added that she wouldn’t be showing up to trips uninvited again after the fiasco in Palm Springs. “I wish people had the same sense of humor that I do,” she explained.

Despite the difficulties with some of her co-stars, she said she had made great friends among the cast too and was “grateful” for their support.

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Angie Katsanevas Accused Meredith Marks of Having Multiple Personalities

Play

Katsanevas shaded Meredith Marks while talking about the Palm Springs blowup, which took place after Katsanevas crashed Marks’ girls’ trip. “Meredith has multiple personalities,” she told the publication. “Today I’m British, today I’m Greek, today I’m American. I don’t know, it’s fun, good for her. Lots of role-playing going on.”

The mother of one wondered whether Marks’ behavior was caused by her alcohol consumption. “Look, I stay pretty sober while filming and just in general, so I don’t know if it’s the wine,” she said. “I don’t know what it is that brings on these accents and these personalities.”

Meredith Marks Commented on Her Behavior During the Palm Springs Trip & Joked That She Was ‘Possessed’

Play

Marks’ comments in Palm Springs, when she told Barlow that she had information about Katsanevas’ marriage, quickly went viral due to her strange accent in the scene. “If I want to go for the jugular and talk about this s***,” she said in the rant, “The rumors and nastiness about her, we can do that. You want me to go there with the husband? I can go there. Don’t f*** with me! Tell her to f*** off.”

Marks herself joked about the scene, writing on X after the episode aired, “I think I may have been possessed in Palm Springs #RHOSLC 🤣”.

During an appearance on the “Mention It All” podcast, Marks said the “British” accent she inadvertently adopted for parts of the Palm Springs dinner was due to her alcohol consumption. She said the “British comes out” and “usually” happens when she starts a second glass of wine.

After the episode aired, Katsanevas slammed Marks for bringing up rumors about her husband and said she was saying anything to stay relevant. She told Us Weekly that she was the reason Marks was relevant again after a quiet 3rd season.

READ NEXT: Real Housewives Star’s Husband Cries Over Her Plastic Surgery