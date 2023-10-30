Angie Katsanevas’ Husband Shawn Trujillo Calls Out Meredith Marks For Cheating Rumors

The husband of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Angie Katsanevas is speaking out about rumors that were spread about him.

On the season 4 episode, “The Nastiness and the Rumors,” Whitney Rose and Angie Garcia told Katsanevas that Meredith Marks spread a rumor that her husband, Shawn Trujillo, cheated on her with men. But Garcia shared all of the alleged details with Katsanevas under the guise of looking out for her.

In an October 2023 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast , Trujillo accused Marks of planting the seed of the rumor. He also said he believes she used her son, Brooks, after being hit with backlash.

“Meredith, as you’ve seen from seasons past, she’s always the one that’ll plant the seed and then she’s always got somebody that’ll run away with it and that’s similar to what happened here,” Trujillo speculated. “And you know, I say shame on both of them.”

Trujillo clarified that he was upset by allegations of him cheating on his wife, not claims about his sexuality. But he said he believes Marks backpedaled after being hit with backlash over the story.

“My opinion is, is that there were some strategic conversations behind the scenes,” Trujillo told Yontef. “And I believe that after that episode aired, there was a whole bunch of back peddling happening. And you know, she’s a smart woman. and I think she took the opportunity to leverage her son and things like that, knowing that this didn’t land quite the way they wanted it to. …. I think she tried to leverage that as a sort of a way out and sort of a pivot for her.”

Marks is a strong GLAAD ally, and her son Brooks is openly gay.

Meredith Marks Denied Spreading the Rumor

The only thing RHOSLC viewers saw Marks do is threaten to “go there” about Katsanevas’ husband. She never elaborated, and no footage of her talking about Trujillo’s sexuality appeared on camera.

But according to Us Weekly, Katsanevas claimed, “Meredith lives to spread lies about other people’s marriages.”

On “Behind the Velvet Rope,” Yontef pointed out that after she was accused of starting the rumor, Marks noted her status on the board of GLAAD. She also said she would never comment on someone’s sexuality.

Marks also took to social media as the episode aired. “I barely know the woman! I don’t care who her husband is sleeping with as long as it’s consensual,” she posted on the X app.

“Coming after me is the only cardio some of these women do lol,” she wrote, adding, “These women really want me to be in my villain era Lol #RHOSLC.”

“Creating a narrative of me spreading rumors is so last season… I’m bored,” Marks also wrote. “All I said was that I have heard rhhuumeeuurs,” she added.

Shawn Trujillo Said Meredith Marks is Not Welcome in His Home – And Neither is Angie Garcia

Despite Marks’ denials, Trujillo has made it clear he is done engaging with her.

“You know, when somebody comes for our character, our money, our family, they don’t get a second chance with me,” he told Yontef. “I will say that if Angie ever tried to convince me that she needs to have Meredith here for any particular reason, I will not be here for that. So, I will not engage in any kind of a relationship with her moving forward.”

Trujillo said the same of Garcia. “I think they’re both responsible [for the rumors] in their own way,” he said. “When Monica told Angie about the rumor, there was nothing. There was no empathy, no care taken in the way she did it. Really it felt like she just wanted to expose it and then get graphic about it to make it that much more squirmy.”

“To be quite honest with you, even Meredith hasn’t…gotten into detail,” he admitted. “It’s really Monica is the one that’s gotten into detail. So my perspective on this is that she’s using this as an opportunity to create a storyline for herself. Just a blatant lie to create story and just try to hurt somebody.”

