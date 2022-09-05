Late Actress Wanted to Join ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

The cast of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast has featured several actresses over the years.

In addition to OGs Kim and Kyle Richards, who started out as child stars in the 1970s and continued acting into adulthood, the Bravo reality show has featured ex-soap stars Lisa Rinna and Eileen Davidson, as well as “Wild Things” star Denise Richards and “Coming 2 America” alum Garcelle Beauvais.

But in a newly released interview taped earlier this year, late movie actress Anne Heche revealed that she also had her eye on the Housewife life.

Anne Heche Was a Reality TV Fan

In August 2022, Anne Heche died from a severe brain injury sustained following a fiery car accident, according to Fox News. The 53-year-old actress was best known for her roles in the TV series’ “Another World” and “Men in Trees” and her big screen action-adventure movies “Six Days, Seven Nights” and “Return to Paradise.”

Shortly before her death, Heche was a guest on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast. The interview aired for the first time on August 16, 2022, just days after Heche passed away. In the interview, Yontef asked Heche if she was a reality TV fan. She admitted that while she never knew about “pop culture,” she became fascinated by it in recent years.

“I’m watching ‘Too Hot To Handle’ right now,” Heche revealed. “It’s a really, good show,” she added, before noting she was also tuned into “The Bachelor” and “Real Housewives” franchises.

“I watched reality TV, I think for six hours yesterday, bringing cheese and crackers up to my room, having my son bringing water, like, ‘Okay, mom, you’re studying for your reality show here, drink some water and have some cheese,’” she said. “But I’m now in love with it. “

Heche was also asked if she would consider joining “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“Oh my God, are you kidding? I’m a hundred percent,” she said. “It’s just, I don’t live in Beverly Hills. I live in downtown east LA.”

After Yontef informed her that most of the cast members don’t live in Beverly Hills and being married is not a requirement, she said, “Okay. Listen, if this is an answer to a question, yes. is my answer.“

Andy Cohen Once Said He Didn’t Want Actresses on RHOBH

While Heche never had the chance to be a Housewife, there was a time when Bravo boss Andy Cohen didn’t want anyone with an acting background on the show aside from the Richards sisters.

According to Page Six, during a segment of the “Watch What Happens Live” aftershow in 2019, Cohen admitted that there had been talks to add Lisa Rinna to the cast for its first season, but he decided it was a bad idea to have too many actresses on the cast of a reality show.

“I didn’t get it,” Cohen admitted. “I felt like it should be all unknown people — even though Kim [Richards] and Kyle [Richards] had acted years before. I felt like Lisa Rinna was too much of a personality and name.”

Cohen later came around once RHOBH found its footing. “I just felt that the show needed to establish itself on its own before in my mind I could ever picture it,” he said of casting actresses on the reality franchise.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals RHOBH Star He Wants to Bring Back