Annemarie Wiley Warns Former RHOBH Co-Star About ‘Karma’

Annemarie Wiley is not finished. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star announced her departure from the series after one season in March 2024. Since announcing that Bravo did not renew her contract, Wiley has taken multiple opportunities to speak out against former co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff, whose time on the show also came to an end after season 14.

In an April 2024 interview with Carlos King, Wiley accused Minkoff of being different off-camera than she was on-camera, and for making up lies about Wiley’s profession as a nurse anesthetist for storylines for the show.

Now, in a May 10 tweet, Wiley is referencing Minkoff and her group of “14 friends” whom she allegedly lost as she got onto RHOBH. While rumors have swirled that the group of 14 dropped Minkoff as a result of her behavior, Minkoff attests that the number 14 is a bit of an exaggeration, and the reason she is distant from these off-camera friends now may have more to do with jealousy about her being cast on the show.

Annemarie Wiley Invokes Crystal Kung Minkoff’s ’14 Friends’

“I met another one of the ’14 friends’ that dropped her tonight. Whew! What she did to them was pure evil. When you live your life lying and trying to ruin other people’s lives, it will all eventually catch up to you. You can’t avoid karma. Live accordingly, friends. #RHOBH,” Wiley wrote in her May 10 tweet.

RHOBH fans did not react positively to Wiley’s post, with one user reply reading, “Girl. Neither of you are on the show and you were barely there when you were,” and another fan writing, “We need the details, if you’re going to post shade then we need the deets.”

“Ma’am we all believe everything she ever said about you, in fact most of us saw you doing what she said you did with our own eyes on our TV screens. Just embrace the change that you won’t be on #RHOBH this year It’s the circle of Bravo life 🥴 😩,” one fan tweeted in response, with a gif from Disney’s “The Lion King” (which was directed by Crystal’s husband Rob Minkoff) attached.

Multiple users also drew attention to Annemarie’s husband Marcellus Wiley’s sexual assault allegations, with one user responding, “You’re gonna really be sick when u hear what we heard about your husband.”

Annemarie Wiley Fought With Fake Crystal Kung Minkoff Accounts

Prior to Wiley’s May 10 tweet, she had been responding to posts from accounts that appeared to be Minkoff, however none of the accounts belonged to her former co-star, but rather fans of Minkoff’s.

“False allegations against athletes are easy. Anyone with actual money knows that,” Wiley wrote, responding to a Minkoff parody account which made reference to the allegations against her husband. “You worry about YOUR husband, The LYING King, and your brother for that matter!” Wiley later deleted her post, at the advice of fans in her reply section, but not before she blocked the parody account that had led her to comment in the first place.

