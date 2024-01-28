Annemarie Wiley Calls Out WWHL Guest For Offensive Drawing of Her

Annemarie Wiley called out an artist for posting a controversial caricature of her. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, who has been dealing with fan backlash this season, accused artist Ryan Casey, also known as @drunkdrawn, of drawing a “racist” depiction of her for his Instagram account.

Casey’s now-deleted drawing was reposted on Wiley’s Instagram page on January 27, 2024. The drawing depicts Wiley, a nurse anesthetist, with a small head, an angry expression on her face, and overly exaggerated bulging muscles with a bottle of propofol hanging from the neck.

Wiley captioned her response by labeling it “RACISM and cyber bullying.”

“In case anyone wants to understand the level that I’ve been dealing with… here you go,” she wrote. “I am a black woman, I am a former collegiate athlete. I wake up at 4:30 am every day to work out, and I am proud of the muscles and body that I have earned.”

Wiley added that she is proud to show off the strong body she has worked so hard for, and she shared her height and weight. She then called out @drunkdrawn directly.

“Drawing a black woman as a gorilla is disgusting and completely unacceptable! Black women are strong and beautiful. Throughout history black women have been villainized as combative, aggressive, angry, dangerous, and ‘animalistic’ at every opportunity!” Wiley wrote, adding that she has dealt with other “microaggressions and name calling” since joining RHOBH.

“This is an entirely different level of RACISM and HATRED!” Wiley wrote. “Enough of the racism and enough of the cyberbullying. Shame on you drunkdrawn.”

In the comment section, many followers agreed with Wiley that the drawing was offensive. “You are beautiful on the inside and out @annemariewiley ❤️,” one fan wrote. Others pointed out that the @drunkdrawn account makes fun of all of the Real Housewives.

Wiley’s post was shared two days after Casey was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live.”

Ryan Casey Apologized to Annemarie Wiley

Soon after Wiley shared her emotional post, Casey issued an apology on his Instagram page.“I made a mistake,” the artist wrote. “If you follow me you know I exaggerate the human form and behavior in pop culture. I want to acknowledge the recent post ia made of Annemarie Wiley. I’ve seen Annemarie’s response and several followers mention the racism this triggers and I should have known better. I want to make it clear that was not my intention. Please forgive me and know that I will carry this lesson with me and do better going forward.”

Some fans defended Casey. “Anyone that follows you knows that you aren’t racist or aiming to offend,” one follower wrote. “She’s using your illustration to play the victim and garner sympathy because of the backlash she’s been receiving,” another wrote of Wiley.

As of this writing, Wiley has not responded to Casey’s apology.

Another Real Housewives Star Laughed About Drunkdrawn’s Caricature of Her

The idea for the @drunkdrawn account came in 2017, per Casey’s website. The artist shared that he often created sketches while drinking and watching “The Real Housewives.” He has since drawn exaggerated versions of Wiley’s RHOBH co-stars Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne, as well as Housewives from all of the Bravo franchises.

When @drunkdrawn teased that he would appear on “Watch What Happens Live” on January 25, one fan wrote, “It’s almost like Banksy is being revealed 😊.”

On WWHL, Casey explained that @drunkdrawn started when he was drinking, but now the photos jokingly depict stars in an alternate state. He also shared a photo of WWHL guest Luann de Lesseps with an exaggerated long tongue as she joined Kelly Bensimon at a New York Rangers game. De Lesseps, who was a guest on WWHL that evening, laughed and clapped when she saw the @drunkdrawn drawing.

