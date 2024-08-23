RHOBH Personality Shares She Has a Tumor

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Annemarie Wiley, who appeared on the show’s 13th season, shared information about her health with fans.

Reality Blurb reported that Wiley, who works as a nurse anesthetist, took to her Instagram account to give her social media followers an update about her health. In the August 19 post, she uploaded a picture that showed her lying down in a bed. She tagged her location as Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, suggesting that is where the photo was taken.

She wrote in the caption that she “received some alarming news” and was “at [her] primary care physician’s office for [her] pre-op appointment.”

In an August 22 Instagram upload, Wiley shared more details about her health issues. In the post’s caption, she stated that she “was dealing with tremendous stress and anxiety” in early 2024. Wiley also wrote she had “lost a considerable amount of weight in a very short amount of time” due to her stress. In addition, she said she then “started having debilitating epigastric pain,” which she initially ignored.

“I made the mistake of ignoring my symptoms and carrying on life as if nothing was wrong. I was focusing on getting my mental health back on track and just ‘toughing it out’ through the physical pain. (All of my fellow healthcare providers know how often we ignore our own bodies!),” wrote Wiley.

According to Wiley, “when the pain became unbearable [she] finally consulted [her] primary care physician.” Wiley stated that she “had an abdominal ultrasound which showed that [she has] a tumor in [her] gallbladder.”

“I was referred to a surgeon and was told that I need to have my gallbladder removed asap,” wrote Wiley.

She also encouraged her social media followers to get their health checked. In addition, she thanked those who expressed concern for her health.

“Thank you so much for all of your texts, calls, and messages checking on me. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude for the amazing community I’m so blessed to have praying for me and lifting me up. Surgery soon- I will keep you posted 🙏🏽💛,” wrote the former RHOBH star.

Fans Gave Annemarie Wiley Well-Wishes on Instagram

Several fans flocked to the August 22 post’s comments section to give Wiley well-wishes.

“I love your transparency, you sharing your story will definitely help others. 🙏🏽 sending lots of love & prays [sic] your way!!! 💜,” wrote one person.

“I’m so sorry you’ve been going through all of this. Sending you love and prayers!!! ❤️,” added another.

“Thank you for your transparency…your story could help others. Praying for a speedy recovery,” commented a social media user.

“You got this mama! You are loved! prayers up!” shared a different person.

Annemarie Wiley Exited RHOBH Following the Show’s 13th Season

Wiley departed RHOBH after the show’s 13th season, which premiered in 2023.

RHOBH personality Sutton Stracke was at odds with Wiley throughout season 13. As fans are aware, Wiley questioned Stracke’s assertion that she has difficulty eating due to having an esophageal stricture.

Stracke reacted to the news of Wiley’s exit in a March 2023 interview on Jeff Lewis’ radio show, “Jeff Lewis Live.” Stracke initially said she felt “a little bad for her.” She then clarified that she did not care that Wiley was leaving the Bravo series.

Wiley discussed her relationship with Stracke during a January 2024 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” She stated that she and Stracke were “in a much better place” following RHOBH season 13. According to Wiley, she apologized to Stracke for her comments regarding her esophagus. Wiley also stated that Stracke “was receptive to [her] apology.”

“I never wanted to make her feel uncomfortable. Which I realize now that I did, right,” said the mother of two. “And those are the lessons that you learn. In learning new people. And learning how to communicate with them.”

In addition, Wiley stated that she believed Stracke “is a lot of fun.”

“She is a character,” said Wiley during the January 2024 interview.

The upcoming 14th season of RHOBH does not yet have a release date.