New RHOBH Star Makes Debut With Full Season 13 Cast

It’s official! “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” have added a new cast member for season 13. After reports that Annemarie Wiley would be starring alongside the RHOBH ladies, she made her official appearance in cast photos that were shared on Instagram during the cast trip to Spain.

“Beautiful day with these beautiful ladies,” Garcelle Beauvais captioned a photo of all of the women on the trip — including Wiley. Other RHOBH stars, including Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards, have shared photos from the trip and Wiley has been included in those pics as well.

It’s unknown if Annemarie Wiley is joining the ladies full-time or as a “friend of.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Annemarie Wiley Is Married to Former NFL Star Marcellus Wiley

After both Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins confirmed that they would not be returning for another season of “Housewives,” fans started to wonder if producers would introduce someone new to the group to fill the void: Queue Wiley.

Wiley is the wife of Marcellus Wiley who used to play in the NFL. Although Annemarie Wiley has yet to post about being part of the cast, she has hinted at it. In an Instagram post on March 25, 2023, she wrote, “Step outside of your comfort zone. Try new things. Don’t turn down novel experiences. Never stop growing. And most importantly, SMILE through it all,” and included several diamond emoji.

Annemarie Wiley appears to be fitting in just fine — at least that’s how it appears in photos. In the picture that Beauvais shared, Annemarie Wiley is sandwiched between Crystal Kung Minkoff and Dorit Kemsley and all of the ladies are smiling as they posed holding hands.

According to her Instagram bio, Annemarie Wiley is a nurse anesthetist who is passionate about health and fitness. She and her husband have four kids.

Fans Reacted to the Cast Photos & Noted That Everyone Seems Happier Than Previous Seasons

Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” didn’t end on the best note after fights amongst the cast really took their toll. With Richards at odds with her sister Kathy Hilton and Sutton Stracke in a bad place with Erika Jayne, it appeared as though friendships were really on the brink of being over forever.

But while Hilton has not joined season 13 in any capacity as of yet, it seems as though some of the other fences have been mended.

Fans have been noticing that the overall vibe for season 13 seems more positive than seasons past — and they have commented such on the various cast photos that have been shared on social media thus far.

“The cast looks so much happier without Lisa,” one person wrote, referring to the absence of Rinna.

“I’m loving seeing Sutton ans [sic] Erika next to each other. I hope they are in a better place in the next season,” someone else said.

“Everyone is smiling! You look gorgeous Kyle! Xo,” a third comment read.

“Nice to c everyone smiling and getting on!!” echoed a fourth Instagram user.

“Love the spring look on everyone, including the smiles,” another comment read.

