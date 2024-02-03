Annemarie Wiley Says She Felt Bad for Her Castmate During Season 13

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Annemarie Wiley is sharing her thoughts about her castmate Kyle Richards.

During a January 31 interview with Accessonline.com, Wiley noted that Richards’ relationship with her now-estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, was questioned by their castmates throughout season 13. The new RHOBH star also referenced that Richards was mourning the loss of her late friend, Lorene Shea while filming the show’s 13th season.

“I felt really bad for her because it wasn’t just her marriage. It was talking about whether or not she was wearing her ring – very specific,” said the nurse anesthetist. “And, like, ‘She’s working out so much all the time. And she’s not drinking.’ Knowing that she was going through those marital issues and then having just lost her best friend.”

She also stated that she was upset that Richards’ friends came “at her, hard, over her marriage.”

“It was really upsetting to me,” continued Wiley. “I did — I felt pretty, like, defensive for her.”

Wiley clarified that she did not have a close relationship with Richards when she joined the cast for RHOBH season 13. She explained that she was unaware that Richards and Umansky were having relationship issues.

“I didn’t know Kyle that well. Like we knew each other. But not well enough where she was like telling me things that were going on with her marriage,” said the 40-year-old.

Wiley noted, however, that Richards did invite her to join the RHOBH cast mid-way through the production of season 13.

“We had met a couple months prior, and she reached out to me. She was like, ‘Hey, we just started filming season 13 of Housewives and the producers are interested in talking to you,’” said the mother of three.

Kyle Richards Spoke About Annemarie Wiley in a January 2024 Interview

In a January 2024 interview on “Jeff Lewis Live,” Richards mentioned she had limited communication with Wiley before they began filming together in RHOBH season 13. She stated that she was aware that some fans believed she “brought in Annemarie to do her dirty work” during season 13. She asserted that she “met [Wiley] one time” at “an Agency party,” where they barely spoke. The “Halloween” actress noted, however, that she did believe Wiley would be a good addition to RHOBH.

“When we were talking about who we could add to the show, I was like, ‘Oh. She’s my neighbor. She lives on my street,’ and she just stuck out in my mind,” said Richards.

Kyle Richards Discussed Having Issues Filming Season 13

In a December 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Richards shared she took issue with her castmates, specifically Sutton Stracke, who continually inquired about her relationship with Umansky in season 13. She stated that she was not attempting to hide her relationship issues. She explained, however, that her daughters, Sophia Umansky, Farrah Aldjufrie, Alexia Umansky, and Portia Umansky, did not know that she and the Agency CEO were having marital problems when she began filming the show’s 13th season.

“I didn’t feel like sharing it on camera quite yet. But I was honest with the [cast]. When they started grilling me, I was like, ‘Why are you acting like I haven’t been honest? I told you it’s the worst year we’ve ever had.’ Did they want me to take them inside my bedroom? I don’t know what they wanted me to do. I felt like people I considered my friends hurt me,” said Richards.

Richards also stated that while she still cares for her estranged husband, she does not know if they will remain married.

“We both want to see each other happy. I don’t know what the future looks like. That’s the hardest part because the unknown is scary,” said Richards.