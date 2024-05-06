Fired RHOBH Star’s Husband Says Producers ‘Lied’ During Filming

The husband of Annemarie Wiley shared new details about her time on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Two months after Annemarie was fired from the show after just one season, her husband Marcellus Wiley claimed producers lied to him and wasted his family’s time filming countless hours of footage at their home that was never used.

In March 2024, Annemarie Wiley revealed on Instagram that she was not asked back to RHOBH for season 14. She expressed disappointment at the decision and claimed viewers never got to see her real life. In a follow-up interview with People magazine, she said, “For whatever reason, [they] wanted to just make it a one-dimensional storyline and didn’t want to show me.”

Wiley’s lone season on RHOBH focused on her feud with Crystal Kung Minkoff over her “nurse anesthetist” job title as well as her focus on Sutton Stracke ’s esophageal issues.

Marcellus Wiley said RHOBH Producers Lied

In May 2024, Marcellus Wiley was a guest on Outkick’s “Don’t @Me” podcast where he was asked about his family’s experience on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“I knew it was going to be drama-filled when I got into it,” Wiley told host Dan Dakich. “That doesn’t bother me. What I didn’t like was them wasting my damn time filming 50 million hours in the backyard with me and my kids. We go to play places, I’m coaching, all this stuff.”

“They showed zero of it,” the former NFL star added. “They focused on my wife and some esophagus stuff. I didn’t watch one full episode because I was like, ‘Oh, that’s what they’re going to do?'”

Wiley acknowledged that his wife was a “rookie to the game” and took her “lumps.”

“Other than that, man, just don’t waste my time,” he added. “They lied to me in terms of why they wanted to use me and be involved. And then they produced it in an entirely different way.”

Marcellus Wiley Speculated on Why Bravo is ‘Cleaning House’

In the interview, Wiley said he had no “sour grapes” against anyone from the show. He even claimed to “love” the Bravo empire. He noted that Crystal Kung Minkoff was also let go from the show. Wiley speculated that the ongoing lawsuits against Bravo and Andy Cohen could have something to do with the cast shakeup.

“The whole culture is shifting,” he said. “A lot of the women are suing Bravo etc., because they’ve all been through this process and feel like that they were misused, misrepresented. I don’t know the details of the lawsuits. But now they’re like ‘We’re cleaning house. like we’re only going to deal with the people that we can abuse and will take it.’ And my wife is not one of those that’s gonna get abused and take it and because she’s married to me. So I’m always gonna tell my version of a story and I’m always gonna tell the truth.”

Wiley suggested that producers were wise not to bring his wife back because she was already “jaded” from how she was represented in her first season. “They bring us back on obviously we’re jaded from season one and we’re going to tell the truth. And then that’s just going to jack up season two for us and what they’re trying to bring back together,” he said. “Because it’s all crumbling right before their eyes. Even though they had the highest ratings they had in 10 years.”

Wiley also alleged that the reality show is very produced. But he also admitted it was “the easiest” thing he has ever done.

Shortly after Annemarie was fired from RHOBH, her husband posted a rant on the X app to say he was glad she was no longer a cast member on the Bravo reality show. “Let’s be real…my wife wasn’t good on Housewives,” Wiley wrote. “Personally, I’m glad she’s off the show, she was a horrible fit. We all saw it, and it was obvious why. It’s impossible to truly know how FAKE you have to be to actually be a REAL Housewife.”

