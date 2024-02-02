Annemarie Wiley Gives Update on Her Relationship With Sutton Stracke

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Annemarie Wiley is sharing where she currently stands with her castmate, Sutton Stracke.

During a January 31 interview with Accessonline.com, Wiley noted that she had issues with Stracke throughout the show’s 13th season. She referenced that she made comments about Stracke’s claim her strictured esophagus caused her to have difficulty eating. The 40-year-old stated that despite her past issues with Stracke, they are “in a much better place.”

Wiley also explained that she regretted suggesting that Stracke may have been dishonest about her medical issues.

“I can own my mistakes. Like, you know, very inappropriate things that I did. And I never wanted to make [Stracke] feel uncomfortable. Which I realize now, that I did right? And those are – those are the lessons that you learn in learning new people and learning how to communicate with them,” stated Wiley.

She also stated that she has apologized to Stracke for her behavior.

“She was receptive to my apology. And, like, she’s a lot of fun, right? She’s a lot of fun. She’s like a character,” said the mother of three.

The 40-year-old went on to say that she is “looking forward” to “spending more time” with Stracke.

Annemarie Wiley Discussed Her Decision to Talk About Sutton Stracke’s Medical Issues

In the January 11 episode of the “RHOBH After Show,” Wiley explained she wanted to give her opinion on Stracke’s esophagus because she is a medical professional.

“I’m just taking information that I feel like the other girls wouldn’t have known to put together and question because to them, they don’t know it doesn’t make sense, right? They are not in health care,” said the nurse anesthetist.

During the same “RHOBH After Show” episode, Stracke stated she was unhappy that Wiley was speculating about her health issues at the celebration of life event for Kyle Richards’ late friend, Lorene Shea, who died by suicide, in RHOBH season 13, episode 11. She stated that she found the situation particularly upsetting because her late father, John Brown, had also died by suicide. When Garcelle Beauvais stated that Wiley was unaware of the details surrounding her father’s death, Stracke replied that she did not “believe that for one second.”

“It doesn’t matter if she didn’t know. Where are you Annamarie. This is basically a memorial service with family members present. What are you doing?” continued Stracke.

Sutton Stracke & Kyle Richards Were at Odds During RHOBH Season 13

Stracke also was at odds with Richards during RHOBH season 13. The “Halloween Ends” start was unhappy with Stracke for questioning her relationship with her now estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky. In a November 2023 interview on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, co-hosted by RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp and “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, Richards announced she was taking a break from her friendship with Stracke because of her remarks about her marriage.

Stracke reacted to Richards’ decision to “take a break” from her in the January 15 episode of “New York Living.” She stated that while they are not on the best of terms, she did wish Richards a “Happy Birthday” in January 2024.

“She just had a birthday. And I did wish her a happy birthday and she responded back to me. So I think we will get back to a better place because we’ve been friends for like four years now, and she means a lot to me. And we’ll eventually smooth things out. But it takes time,” said Stracke.