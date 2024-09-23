Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Awaiting Surgery on Potentially Cancerous Tumor

On Sunday, September 22, former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Annemarie Wiley revealed that will be having surgery “very soon” after being diagnosed with a tumor on her gallbladder.

“I have a tumor on my gallbladder and gallstones,” Wiley said in a video posted to Instagram.

“So, the gallbladder will be coming out very soon. The surgeons were very concerned about there being tumors on my liver, so we had an MRI last week and the MRI did not show any visible tumors or anything anywhere else. So, that was incredible news,” she added.

Wiley said that after her gallbladder is removed, it will be sent to pathology to determine whether it’s malignant or benign.

Wiley, who appeared on season 13 of RHOBH, said that her surgeons are “super optimistic.”

Annemarie Wiley Originally Shared Her Diagnosis in August

After having some tests done over the summer, Wiley took to social media to share her diagnosis.

“Last week, I received some alarming news, and today I’m at my primary care physician’s office for my pre-op appointment. I’m still processing everything, but I believe in the power of being open and transparent—especially when it comes to our health,” she wrote on Instagram on August 19.

A couple of days later, Wiley was back on Instagram to share that doctors had found a tumor. She said that she was under incredible stress and had been losing weight. From there, she experienced “debilitating epigastric pain.” This caused her to make an appointment with her doctor.

She “had an abdominal ultrasound” which showed the gallbladder tumor. “I was referred to a surgeon and was told that I need to have my gallbladder removed asap. Cue all the panicked thoughts flashing through my head,” she wrote.

Ultimately, Wiley tried her best to stay positive. She encouraged her followers not to wait if something doesn’t seem right with their bodies.

She Thanked Fans for Their Love & Support

In her September 22 Instagram share, Wiley took a moment to thank her fans for their support.

“I can’t even begin to express how much your love and support mean to me. I’m feeling strong and optimistic that this journey will soon be behind me with a positive outcome. If sharing my experience encourages even one person to listen to their body and advocate for themselves, that brings me so much joy,” she wrote.

Many fans took to the comments section of the post to continue to support the former reality star.

“Sending you positive vibes and prayers for a successful surgery and quick recovery,” one person wrote.

“Sending you love and light energy and praying for a positive outcome in your health journey,” someone else added.

“Thank you for the update. Glad you’re having surgery soon — before long, you can put this all behind you! Be well,” a third comment read.

“Sending you all my love and healing energy love. Will be thinking of you,” a fourth social media user said.

