Real Housewives Star Shares Huge News About Her Daughter

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga gave fans an update on her daughter, Antonia’s, college decision. On May 11, 2023, the Bravo star posted to Instagram to reveal that Antonia will attend the University of Delaware in the fall of 2023.

The school choice will keep Antonia just two and a half hours away from her parents’ Franklin Lakes, New Jersey home.

But some fans think Melissa’s announcement was over-the-top.

Here’s what you need to know:

Melissa Gorga Shared Photos to Announce Antonia’s College Choice

In her Instagram post, Melissa posted a photo of Antonia’s bedroom elaborately adorned with the University of Delaware blue and gold gear. In addition to gold U DEL balloons on the wall, there were blue and yellow balloon clusters all over the room as well as hats, t-shirts, blankets, sweatshirts, and a shadowbox with the school’s logo.

Antonia also wore a yellow University of Delaware Blue Hens shirt as she held up a bedazzled champagne bottle and posed amid bags of snacks that were also in the color scheme.

Other photos featured Melissa and her daughter wearing matching hats as they celebrated her college decision.

“And just like that…. SHE CHOSE @udelaware💙💛,” Melissa captioned the post. The RHONJ star added that she is having “so many emotions” about her daughter’s new chapter and is a “hot mess.”

She also thanked a list of vendors and Antonia’s friends for helping to put together her U Del party on her bed.

Antonia also shared a photo of her college decision reveal on her Instagram page.

“I don’t know if I’m happy, or I want to cry,” her dad, Joe Gorga wrote in the comment section.

“My baby girl💙💛 I’m so proud of you!! 😇 love u,” Melissa wrote.

Several other RHONJ stars, including Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider, also offered congratulations. “Goo blue hens congrats gabby loves it !!” wrote Dolores Catania.

As of this writing, Antonia’s aunt, Teresa Giudice, does not appear to have commented on her post, which isn’t surprising amid her ongoing estrangement from the Gorgas. But plenty of other fans did comment – and some called out Melissa for the splashy announcement.

“My twins are juniors. As I prepare for next year, am I really supposed to be searching for custom sneakers, candy platters, custom party favors, a blanket and a shadow box??” one commenter wrote. The follower noted that while the Gorgas are “loaded” and were even probably “gifted” the school-themed gear in exchange for tagging the vendors, the showy post is part of a culture that “is only contributing to the INSANE amount of pressure that kids today are feeling.”

“That is A LOT of stuff. I think I bought my daughter a T shirt,” another commenter wrote.

“I’ll be at Columbia tomorrow watching one of my sons receive his Masters. I think I bought him a hoodie! Lol,” another chimed in.

“Here in the UK we just say congratulations…..it seems way over the top. …celebrate when they have their graduation and the degree,” wrote another follower.

Melissa Gorga Shared Antonia’s Other College Acceptances With Fans

Melissa has talked about her daughter’s achievements in the past. In an August 2022 episode of her “On Display” podcast, she revealed that Antonia is a straight-A student and that the teachers at her high school love her. She also shared her daughter’s college decision process with fans in social media posts.

According to Bravo TV.com, in January 2023, the Gorga family toured the University of Delaware and Melissa shared photos from the day on her Instagram story. The RHONJ star also shared Antonia’s college acceptance to Rutgers University, Penn State University, and the University of Rhode Island.

READ NEXT: Melissa Gorga Addresses Her Future on RHONJ