Fans Think Antonia Gorga Looks Just Like Mom Melissa Gorga in Latest Photo

Melissa and Joe Gorga’s daughter Antonia is all grown up, and she’s looking more and more like her mom.

The eldest Gorga child celebrated her 16th birthday in August 2021. Over the past couple of years, Antonia’s overall look has really changed, and social media users can’t help but notice how she’s transformed from a little girl into a woman; many have watched Antonia grow up on television, with her mom stars on the Bravo reality show “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Over the years, Antonia hasn’t had a huge role on the show. Although the cameras have been around when Antonia is at home or with her parents, she hasn’t taken as much of an interest in the show — compared to her first cousin, Gia Giudice, who is basically a “friend of” for season 12.

Antonia is focused on school — and her favorite hobby, which is cheerleading — and doesn’t even spend a lot of time on social media. However, on March 6, 2022, she shared a selfie — and fans couldn’t get over how much she has grown up.

Here’s what you need to know:

Antonia Is a @WindsorStore Ambassador

Antonia is an ambassador for @windsorstore, and shared her first post for the company on March 6, 2022. “Cutest dress from @windsorstore,” she captioned an Instagram photo, letting followers know that she’s working with the brand and that she was posting an ad for their apparel.

Antonia posed in a light green dress that featured spaghetti straps, and two cut-outs that showed off the teen’s taut abs. Antonia paired the dress with a pair of black, close-toed booties.

The post was liked by more than 8,000 Instagram users — including Antonia’s dad, Joe. Comments about Antonia’s looks started rolling in shortly after she uploaded the pic.

“Cute! Looking like mommy,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Beautiful just like mom,” another comment read.

“Beautiful like ur mama,” a third person added.

“When she was little I used to think she was Joe and Teresa but now she is all you,” another Instagram user wrote to Melissa.

“She more like you everyday,” a fifth person commented.

Antonia Shared a Bikini Photo on New Year’s Day

The last time that Antonia posted to social media was on January 1, 2022. The teen was on vacation in Aruba with her family, and shared a photo of herself in a blue bikini while hanging out on a boat.

“Good where I’m at,” she captioned the post. Antonia received a lot of positive feedback on the post, including plenty of red heart emoji and fire emoji. Interestingly, some social media users felt that her dad, Joe, probably wouldn’t approve of these kinds of posts because Antonia is only 16 — and the comments reflected such.

“Oh my gahhhhh, does Dear Joe see your IG?! Your Daddy probably dies over these posts. You are such a beautiful girl like your Mama,” one comment read.

“Antonia, are you really OK with old dudes creeping on your pics? Cringe,” another person wrote.

“Daddy needs a gun not a comedy show,” someone else joked.

“That water is so beautiful. I hope Joe is with you,” a fourth comment read.

READ NEXT: Melissa Gorga’s Daughter Looks so Different in New Pic & Fans Can’t Get Over it