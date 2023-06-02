Antonia Gorga & Cousins Gabriella & Milania Giudice Stun in Prom Photos

Melissa Gorga’s daughter reunited with her Giudice cousins – at prom.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cousins celebrated a high school milestone together, despite not all attending the same New Jersey high school, and they all looked stunning in photos posted to Instagram.

Here’s what you need to know:

Melissa Gorga’s Daughter Antonia Wore a Bright Blue Dress to the Prom at Her Old High School

On prom night, Melissa Gorga posted an Instagram story as her daughter Antonia got ready for the first of two proms she will attend for her senior year in high school. In the video, Melissa panned the camera around her daughter’s dressing room as she got her hair and makeup done.

“Antonia’s getting ready for one of her proms,” Melissa said as she introduced makeup artist Brielle Pollara and hairdresser Bella. “Her old high school is having a prom today, this is prom 1,” Melissa added. “This is prom #1 guys, and next week is her big prom for her school but this week she’s going to her old high school prom.”

Antonia, who is headed to the University of Delaware this fall, switched high schools when her family moved in 2021.

For her prom night at her old school, Antonia posed in a sparkling bright blue mermaid-style gown and tagged Castle Couture for her dress. Other photos showed her posing at a pre-prom photo session with her friends in Montville, New Jersey.

Melissa also shared photos of Antonia’s finished prom look to Instagram with the caption, “It’s all happening.. such an exciting time in her life💙Prom one! Her original high school!! One more week until the next one! Love my sweet girl💙.”

Fans first got a glimpse of Antonia’s gown in March 2023 when Melissa posted a TikTok of a nom-daughter shopping trip for prom dresses. The 17-year-old tried on an array of dresses, including the blue dress she ultimately wore to her first prom. “She’s growing up,” Melissa wrote in her TikTok caption.

Gabriella Giudice Wore a Sparking Black & Silver Gown to Prom

Two of Teresa Giudice’s daughters also dressed up for the prom. In photos posted to Instagram, high school senior Gabriella posed on the staircase of her mother’s mansion wearing a high-slit black and silver gown. On her Instagram story, Teresa called her second-eldest daughter “beautiful” and tagged Cocos Chateau Gowns and The Great Cazoo Boutique & Beauty for her daughter’s glamorous look.

Gabriella Giudice is headed to the University of Michigan this fall. In April 2023, the high school senior was recognized at an awards assembly for her achievements. According to BravoTV.com, Gabriella has a 4.2 GPA and is co-president of her school’s R.E.A.C.H. (Responsible Educated Adolescent Can Help) program.

Milania Giudice Stunned in a Green Gown

Like her cousin Antonia, Milania Giudice posed on prom night wearing a mermaid-style dress. On her Instagram story, Teresa tagged Cocos Chateau Gowns for her daughter’s emerald green dress.

Milania, who is a high school junior, also sported a long cascade of curly hair reminiscent of her famous mom’s headline-making “wedding hair” when she married Louie Ruelas in August 2022. Teresa also posted an Instagram story of both of her daughters posing by the pool in their prom dresses.

And once at the prom, Milania posed with her cousin Antonia. Antonia shared the surprising selfie to her Instagram story as she reunited with the cousin she hasn’t seen in months due to their parents’ ongoing feud that culminated when Melissa and Joe Gorga skipped Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Ruelas last year.

Fans were happy to see the cousins’ reunion on their special night.

“That’s Amazing Love ❤️ Cousin Love 💗,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“So happy they are not letting the drama from the parents ruin their relationship,” another fan wrote.

