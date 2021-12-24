Former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Reveled a ‘Secret Arrest’ From May

A former star of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” has revealed he was arrested in May … and no one knew.

According to Radar Online, Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband Apollo Nida, had a “secret arrest” in May 2021.

According to the outlet, which obtained court documents, Apollo “filed a petition for early termination of supervised release,” which was a condition of his May 27, 2019, release.

Apollo was trying to prove that his supervised release was hindering his ability to earn money to support his family.

“Mr. Nida earned income as a guest speaker; Mr. Nida was also paid to host parties and events in various cities and states throughout the country. In fact, while on pretrial release (bond) Mr. Nida continued to travel and earn income through these same means,” his attorney wrote, according to the outlet.

According to Radar Online, Apollo was released in Philadelphia where he lived with his fiance and child. He had a job and “successfully reintegrated into society.” He then moved to Atlanta in October 2020 to be near his two children with Phaedra.

That’s when the issues with his parole officer began, according to the outlet. He claims his parole officer “failed to make contact with him for months after the move” before the parole officer admitted his file had been “overlooked.” He says he had five different parole officers and when he requested permission to travel to Miami for work, his “P.O. verbally agreed but never filled out the paperwork,” which, in part, led to his arrest.

Apollo Was Arrested in Miami After A ‘Local Ordinance Violation’ & Was ‘Resisting Arrest’

According to Radar Online, Apollo revealed he’d been arrested on May 30, 2021, in Miami after a “local ordinance violation after trying to enter his hotel.”

Court records, which were obtained by the outlet, show that Apollo “was arrested for resisting an officer/arrest without violence” and then released on a $1,000 bond. Peter Thomas, the ex-husband of former RHOA co-star Cynthia Bailey picked him up from jail.

The charges from that arrest were dropped on August 5, 2021, but he was “ordered to remain on GPS monitor with strict curfews” which his lawyer says affects his ability to make money. He also had his travel privileges revoked, the outlet reported.

Apollo claims his parole officer made “false statements to the court about the arrest” and is asking to be released from probation to “move on with his life” the outlet reported.

According to Radar Online, there had been no ruling on the petition at press time.

Apollo Was Sentenced to 8 Years in Federal Prison For “Mail, Wire and Bank Fraud’ in 2014

According to People, In August 2014 Apollo was sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in “mail, wire and bank fraud.” At the time he was staring alongside his wife Phaedra and their two young sons on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

“Apollo is elated that this proceeding is past him and is no longer handing over his head,” Apollo’s lawyer Thomas D. Bever told the outlet at the time of his sentencing. “It meant everything to him that his mother and brother spoke on his behalf. He’s OK, and will get through this.”

Phaedra and Apollo were divorced in 2016, but a judge overturned the divorce in March 2017, according to US Weekly.

“[The divorce] was finalized last year in July so of course that obviously made me assume that I had regained my independence and a new start,” Phaedra told the outlet “So to be placed back into a position where I have to do it all over again … it’s disheartening but it’s a process and I can’t obviously change it.”

According to The Daily Mail, the divorce was finally settled in July 2017 though many of the details were kept sealed.

Phaedra will star in the upcoming “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season two, set for a 2022 release.

