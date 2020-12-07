RHOA Relationship Update: Is Kenya Moore Still With Marc Daly?

During the past few seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, viewers have watched the ups and downs of star Kenya Moore’s marriage to her husband, Marc Daly. On the Season 13 premiere of the show, we see Moore take a visit to her lawyer as she inquires about what a divorce may look like. So, is the couple still together today?

According to MTO News, Moore has decided to put her divorce on hold and work on reconciling her marriage with Daly. During the past few months, they seem to have had an on-again-off-again relationship. Although Moore herself has not announced if they’re officially back together, it seems like she has been dropping hints on her Instagram page. MTO News captured a recent Instagram story of Moore’s, which showed Daly lying in her bed with their daughter. On November 15, Moore also posed alongside her husband for their daughter’s birthday. In the caption, Moore wrote, “Wishing everyone love and happiness.”

In September 2019, Moore and Daly announced to People that they were separating. Together, the two share a two-year-old daughter named Brooklyn. “I have come to the difficult decision to separate from Kenya at this time,” Daly told People at the time. “Our daughter has two parents that love her very much and in her best interests, this situation should remain as private as possible. I cherish our family’s good times together and will continue to co-parent in a loving way. Rumors, innuendo or false accusations only serve to hurt our family and will be addressed through counsel as the law permits. Please respect our privacy during this challenging period.”

Marlo Hampton Criticized Kenya Moore for Getting Back With Marc Daly

According to Entertainment Tonight Canada, during a June 2020 episode of The Behind the Velvet Rope podcast with David Yontef, Real Housewives of Atlanta “friend of” Marlo Hampton slammed Moore’s relationship. “I would be single before I have a Marc talking to me like that or treating me like that on national television,” Hampton said. “I would be single! Kenya chews my head off and you would sit and let a man talk to you that way? That speaks a lot about you. I feel sorry for you. It’s not even a joke. It’s like, I like cringe when I see him and her on the show.”

Hampton continued, “I’m like ‘Oh my god, Kenya. What’s happening that you really feel like you need this? And you’re raising a daughter.’ I just hope she wakes up before it’s too late because I would not want [Kenya’s daughter] Brooklyn [Daly]to see what type of situation she’s in right now and allow any man to treat her that way. I’m shocked that the Kenya Moore that I know, the strong woman, who is very well-spoken, very educated, would sit and let a man belittle her like this on national TV… and in life. I just feel sorry for any woman who does that.”

Kenya Moore Recently Said They Were Considering Having Another Child Together

During a May 2020 interview with Us Weekly, Moore revealed that she was thinking about having another child with Daly. “It’s a conversation that we’re still trying to figure out, honestly,” Moore told Us Weekly at the time. “But I really feel, more and more, that I do [want to]. Time is ticking, and I want them to be close in age and … it’s a sensitive subject.”

Moore continued, telling Us Weekly, “It’s scary for him too … because Brooklyn’s not his only child, so for him, it’s like, ‘Well, how many children will I have?’ So I think that is probably the biggest issue for him. But I don’t think he thinks he can love anyone more than he loves Brooklyn and his other children right now, so … I don’t know. They have a really strong, strong bond. And I think his fear is that, ‘What if the child comes and I don’t have this kind of bond with him because you didn’t carry her or we’re still figuring out our relationship?’”

READ NEXT: Cynthia Bailey Talks RHOA Stripper Scandal