Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughter Claps Back at Eating Disorder Speculation: ‘I Am Not Sick’

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter, Ariana Biermann, is sick of the Instagram hate.

In a recent Instagram story, Biermann clapped back at those who believe that she has lost too much weight over the past year.

“I’m so over everyone acting like I lost 50 pounds overnight,” Biermann wrote on July 9, 2021. “I was 167 [pounds] my sophomore year. 145ish [pounds] my junior, started really working out, eating healthy, etc [in] January of 2020. I am now 118 [pounds] over a year and a half later. I was 125 [pounds] last summer. Please stop. I do not have an eating disorder. I worked my ass off to get to where I am today. I am not sick. This is ridiculous and awful to say to someone. Stop commenting on people’s bodies and worry about yourself.”

Biermann’s mother was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” during seasons one through five. She returned as a “friend of” during season 10.

Biermann Has Not Been Shy About Sharing Her Weight Loss Journey With Her Followers

@arianabiermann #stitch with @lyssyb333 wanted to share my view on body shaming:) it sucks how negative our world can be. u are perfect no matter what size you are 💕 ♬ original sound – ariana biermann

In the past, Biermann hasn’t shied away from sharing her feelings about weight loss with her followers and her experiences with body shaming. In a March 2021 TikTok video, the “Don’t Be Tardy” star opened up about how body shaming can affect everyone.

“As somebody who has been on both sides of this, I wanted to start off by saying that it doesn’t hurt any less coming from either side,” Biermann explained in the video. “I was called fat on social media my whole life as well as in-person…I gave these people so much power in the way that I felt about myself, my confidence, how I acted, and who I was. That was just unacceptable. I looked in the mirror and changed it, and I worked my a** off to get where the hell I am today.”

Biermann continued, “Was I a bad b**** before? Yes, the baddest. But was I confident, happy, loving myself? None of the sorts. I was so excited to post that first Instagram picture and guess what all the comments were? ‘You have an eating disorder, you’re on drugs, you look disgusting, you’re sick.’ None of them were the case, but it made me realize that no matter what size you are, you will get body-shamed and it sucks and it’s disgusting, but you’re perfect.”

Biermann’s Mom Said It Was ‘Heartbreaking’ to Watch Her Daughter Struggle With Body Image

During a February 2019 interview with People, Biermann’s mom admitted that it was really tough to watch her daughter struggle with her body image over the years, and that the haters didn’t help.

“At the time, a lot of her friends are on the smaller side … they’re, like, a size negative-zero, 99 percent of her friends, so to her, she’s like, ‘I’m fat, and I’m this…’ and it’s just hard, and it’s heartbreaking,” Zolciak said. Zolciak continued, telling the outlet at the time, “People on Instagram, especially, are so f—— rude about it that I have to monitor her page constantly because of the nasty comments, ‘You’re fat, you’ve always been fat….’ just horrible, mean, mean things. Now, they’re saying all she does is photoshop her pictures, ‘cause she’s not that small. It’s a constant battle, and I always want my girls to love themselves, no matter what size they are.”

