How Ariana Biermann Accomplished Her Significant Weight Loss

During the past few months, former Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter, Ariana Biermann, has shown off her significant weight loss on her social media pages. Over the summer, Biermann revealed to her followers how she shed some extra pounds.

According to The Sun, Biermann responded to followers in her Instagram comments asking her how she lost weight. Biermann revealed, “portion control and f*** ton of running lmao.” Biermann has shown off her new body on her Instagram page, posting a lot of photos in bikinis from her mom’s new swimwear line, Salty K.

It also looks like Biermann has a new boyfriend, as she has been posting lots of pictures with her new man on social media. His name is Aaron Scott, and according to his Instagram page, it looks like he is a model. On September 9, Biermann posted a sweet photo of the two of them, writing in the caption, “ur my happy place.”

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Teaches Her Daughters That It’s What’s on the Inside That Counts

Although Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter has accomplished a significant weight loss, she still thinks that it’s what’s on the inside that counts the most. In February 2019, Zolciak-Biermann spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her daughters and their body image.

“Ariana, now, she’s lost, like, 30 lbs.,” Zolciak-Biermann said in February 2019. “She works out at the gym every day. She’s itty-bitty tiny. She’s really kind of come into her own. But at the time, a lot of her friends are on the smaller side … they’re, like, a size negative-zero, 99 percent of her friends, so to her, she’s like, ‘I’m fat, and I’m this…’ and it’s just hard, and it’s heartbreaking.”

Zolciak-Biermann continued, telling Entertainment Tonight, “People on Instagram, especially, are so f***ing rude about it that I have to monitor her page constantly because of the nasty comments, ‘You’re fat, you’ve always been fat….’ just horrible, mean, mean things. Now, they’re saying all she does is photoshop her pictures, ‘cause she’s not that small. It’s a constant battle, and I always want my girls to love themselves, no matter what size they are.”

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Has Gotten Plastic Surgery Before

During the February 2019 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Zolciak-Biermann also spoke about her own experience with having plastic surgery, and why she’s not open to having her daughters do it. “When I went in to have my tummy tuck, I went in a size two/four and I came out a size two/four, I didn’t go in and change my body size and body makeup, I’m very open with them about feeling my best,” Zolciak-Biermann said.

Zolciak-Biermann continued, “So, I’m very open with my children on that. I am not open to any plastic surgery on my girls at this time. I tell them, you know, when you’re done having kids and all that good stuff, worry about all that stuff later on down the road, if that’s what you want to do, but you guys are beautiful and so young.”

READ NEXT: Brandi Glanville Puts Ramona Singer on Blast in New Podcast