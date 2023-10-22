Katie Maloney & Ariana Madix Shut Down Rumors About Their Sandwich Shop

Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix addressed rumors about the status of Something About Her, the sandwich shop they are opening together in West Hollywood.

In October 2023, the “Vanderpump Rules” stars were in full glam mode as they posed inside their sandwich shop for a filming opportunity amid rumors that the store had been emptied out.

On October 18, 2023, Maloney shared a video to her Instagram story as she filmed with Madix at Something About Her. Maloney wore a sequined green minidress while Madix wore a pale blue dress. In the video, the two poked fun at the rumors that Something About Her.

Katie Maloney & Ariana Madix Appeared to be Filming the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Opening Credits Inside Something About Her

The video gave fans a look at the fully decorated sandwich shop; there were even fresh loaves of bread on the shelves. Maloney cheekily asked Madix where they were as they posed for the camera.

“We are at the sandwich shop, we are at the sandwich shop,” Madix replied in a singsong voice.

“Is it empty? Doesn’t look like it’s empty, but…” Maloney said.

“Not to me!” Madix agreed.

“That’s weird. Weird,” Maloney cracked.

Maloney also shared behind-the-scenes footage of Madix getting her makeup done. Meanwhile, her mom, Teri, gave fans a view from the outside on her Instagram story. Maloney and Madix were seen inside as “customers” sat at the tables outside of the shop. Fan sites reshared the clip. The @theblondepuertorican Instagram account noted that a drone camera could seen in Mama Maloney’s footage.

“They might be filming a new #PumpRules intro that now includes Something About Her just like they showed Schwartz and Sandy’s in last year’s intro!” came the caption.

The @QueensofBravo account also shared the footage with a note that it appeared that the two women were filming the main title sequence for “Vanderpump Rules” season 11.

“What an evolution this is considering they shot in Tom Tom for last year’s opening credits/cast shot,” one commenter wrote.

For nine seasons, the “Vanderpump Rules” opening credits filmed at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR restaurant. But for season 10, a new opener featured footage shot at Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval’s bars Schwartz & Sandy’s and Tom Tom.

Some Commenters Think Something About Her Will Never Open

Maloney and Madix’s post about filming at Something About Her appears to be a direct response to critics who think their sandwich shop is a front. The two first came up with the business idea while filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 9 in 2021. It’s still not open to the public.

In March 2023, days after Madix discovered her then-boyfriend Sandoval’s shocking cheating scandal, Something About Her launched a massive merch drop. During the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, Madix revealed the unopened sandwich shop had already sold $200,000 in merch.

On social media, some fans have insisted that the sandwich shop is non-existent at its advertised location on Roberston Boulevard.

“Something about Her is no longer there, and the space is vacant again,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

“Was a front for a merch grab,” wrote reality star Spencer Pratt on the X app.

Others questioned the merch sales for “a non-existent sandwich shop.”

“This is a stone’s throw from straight-up scamming. Merch for a shop that doesn’t exist,” one Redditor wrote.

In August, Madix told the “Scheananagins With Scheana Shay” podcast she had no opening date for the sandwich shop despite plans for a summertime opening. She blamed the delay on issues with safety permits that entailed ripping out the front patio.

During a September appearance on the “Almost Adulting” podcast, Maloney admitted she wished people would stop asking her when the sandwich shop would be opening.

“I know people are excited and they want to come, and I know they mean well and they are excited,” she said. “But it’s like, I don’t have an answer, and it’s stressful because it’s a reminder to me that it’s not there yet.”

