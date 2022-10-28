‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Defends Lisa Vanderpump After Erika Jayne Insult

A “Vanderpump Rules” star came to Lisa Vanderpump’s defense after a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star insulted her.

During the RHOBH season 12 reunion, cast member Erika Jayne was questioned for previously posting a photo of Garcelle Beauvais’ memoir, “Love Me As I Am,” tossed in the trash can when the book was first published last April. After host Andy Cohen brought up the topic of the trashed book during the reunion, Erika Jayne reminded viewers that Vanderpump also weighed in on the drama and joked that maybe Erika couldn’t “understand” the book.

“I said that’s rich coming from you whose breath smells of garlic, chardonnay, and cigarettes,” Erika revealed.

But a VPR star had a different opinion.

Ariana Madix Defended Lisa Vanderpump

When Erika originally posted the photo of “Love Me As I Am” in the trash, Vanderpump defended her friend Beauvais. “I thought that was kind of pretty mean, honestly,” Vanderpump told E! News at the time. “Maybe Erika didn’t understand it. Maybe Garcelle should have sent her a scratch-and-sniff book or something.”

It wasn’t long before Erika responded to Vanderpump’s comment on Instagram and wrote that the restaurateur “reeks of garlic, cigarettes and chardonnay” and added the hashtag #Halitosis.”

But when the subject was brought up again during the reunion, VPR star Ariana Madix, who worked as a bartender for years at Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant, SUR, had another view.

“Lisa smells of expensive perfume and afternoon tea in an english garden,” Madix tweeted.

“I agree lol,” Vanderpump replied. “love you…silly women.” In a separate tweet, Vanderpump revealed that she doesn’t smoke.

Scheana Shay also posted in defense of Vanderpump. The former SURver shared an Instagram photo as she posed with her longtime boss with the caption, “If you ask me, @lisavanderpump smells like roses.”

A Former RHOBH Star Apologized For Insulting Lisa Vanderpump

This is not the first time someone has made a crack about Vanderpump’s breath. In a 2019 RHOBH episode, Camille Grammer insulted the SUR owner while drinking martinis with the other cast members. During a tipsy rant, Grammer, who used to be a dental assistant, talked smack about Vanderpump’s teeth.

“Oh, God, before Lisa Vanderpump got her teeth redone… I had such an issue with the gums! I was like, ‘Honey, you need new caps! Your gum line is receding!’ But now, they look great. At least you can stand her breath!” Grammer said.

According to Page Six, Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, fired back at Grammer on Twitter. “To now attack her personal hygiene disgusts me,” Todd wrote. “I could put it out here that my wife’s breath is as sweet as she is as, I am the one who kisses her daily I should know.”

Grammer later apologized for talking about Vanderpump. “I am very disappointed in my distasteful comments about Lisa. It was a joke but it was in very poor taste. I’m so sorry @LisaVanderpump,” she wrote.

Vanderpump did accept the apology but noted that Grammer was trying hard to get into the #RHOBH Mean Girls club. “I guess if you want to be inducted to the #rhobhmeangirls you have to come up with something,” she wrote. “@TheRealCamille Thank you for ur apology.”

On the RHOBH season 9 reunion, the subject was brought up again, according to People. Grammer revealed that Kyle Richards had also talked to her about Vandeprump’s breath off-camera, but the RHOBH OG denied the claim.

