‘Real Housewives’ Fans React to Shocking Divorce News

Another “Real Housewives” marriage is coming to an end.

On April 19, 2022, a tweet from a “Real Housewives” fan account made a bold statement about Ashley Darby and Michael Darby’s marriage.

“Ashley and Michael Darby divorcing… the timing is impeccable but yes girl, cash that check,” the tweet from RealHousevibes read.

Shortly after the tweet was posted, LoveBScott reported that a source close to the couple confirmed that Ashley “filed for legal separation in Virginia.” The report indicates that a couple must live separately for one year before either party can file for uncontested divorce.

A few hours after the news starting circulating online, Ashley took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of herself in which she said nothing, but simply smiled into the camera. She chose the song “GO!” by Common to accompany the video, but didn’t add any other caption or give any more information.

Fans Are Thrilled to Hear the Report That Ashley Left Michael

Ashley and Michael had a nuptial agreement that was set to expire after five years of marriage. The two tied the knot on May 15, 2014.

In 2020, E! News reported that Ashley wanted a post-nuptial agreement to protect her if in the event she needed to leave Michael — and this discussion aired on an episode of RHOP.

Although there has not yet been confirmation from either Ashley nor Michael, fans have been reacting to the reports that the couple’s marriage is over. Just after LoveBScott published its article on the split, fans took to Reddit to discuss. Based on the comments, it seems very clear that people don’t care for Michael.

“Really thought she was gonna ride this out for awhile. Good for you Ashley,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“Good!!! Get ur money girl!!!! Ashley’s got her babies and she needs a gorg man now,” someone else added.

“I don’t even like her and I am happy for her. She deserves so much better. I hope she’s at a point where she is just over it and has already mourned the loss of the relationship,” a third comment read.

“Finalllllyyy. I don’t want that bridge troll on my tv any more,” a fourth person wrote, taking a shot at Michael Darby.

A New Season of RHOP Is Currently Filming

The “Real Housewives of Potomac” are officially filming season 7, according to Robyn Dixon.

“Because you are here with me, I will exclusively tell you – YES! We are filming season 7. I’m so excited we’re here for season 7. It’s such a blessing. It’s so amazing. The fans, the supporters have been so amazing supporting our show,” she said during an Amazon Live that streamed on April 13, 2022.

Fans seem absolutely thrilled at the possibility that Ashley and Michael’s divorce drama will be a part of the new season.

“And they’re filming right now…?” one Reddit user said, adding a GIF that said, “this is going to be good.”

“ASHLEY HAS A STORYLINE,” someone else wrote.

“We’ve got a season, baby,” a third Redditor commented.

“Seasons 7 and 8 are going to be so good,” read another comment.

