‘Real Housewives’ Star Files for Divorce 2 Years After Separation

“Real Housewives of Potomac” star Ashley Darby has filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Michael Darby, as reported by TMZ.

According to TMZ, Michael Darby, who married Ashley Darby in 2014, told the publication they had agreed upon “an amicable and fair settlement.” In addition, Michael Darby said that he and his estranged wife had signed a prenuptial agreement, as reported by TMZ. The publication also reported that an agreement had been reached, wherein it was decided that Michael Darby and Ashley Darby would “share custody of their 2 children, Dean and Dylan,” ages 5 and 3.

Ashley Darby Spoke About Her Separation From Michael Darby in a November 2024 Interview

Ashley Darby discussed the aftermath of her and her estranged husband’s 2022 separation during an interview with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea,” published on November 18. Darby shared that she has had some difficulty officially ending her marriage.

“It’s hard out here, OK? I wish that I could put a time stamp on it that everyone wants me to in relation to this divorce. It is so emotional for me. It’s a point of grieving,” said Darby to the publication. “I even went through a little bit of a depression of, like, thinking about where my life is now versus where I thought it was going to be and coming to terms with that.”

She then shared that she is currently “in a much better place,” and teased that she was closer to filing for divorce.

“I did something very big actually this [month]. I can’t quite share with you yet, but it was a very big step that I took this week,” said Darby to Page Six.

She said that while she “shed a tear or two” after taking the “big step,” she is “feeling good otherwise.”

Ashley Darby Opened up About Her Dynamic With Michael Darby in an October 2024 Interview With Collider

Darby opened up about her breakup in an October 2024 interview with Collider. Darby said she “felt a lot of pressure” about how she was navigating her separation because she is a reality television star.

“I had my own timeline. And the one thing about being on this platform is I do open up myself to everybody. So there was so many opinions, like, ‘You need to do this. What are you doing?'” said Darby during the Collider interview.

Darby also shared that her castmate, Gizelle Bryant, has been a source of support amid her separation. She referenced that Bryant and her ex-husband, Jamal Harrison Bryant, finalized their divorce in 2009.

“She’s really been instrumental and helping me get a place that I really feel confident. And especially because she’s someone who can relate to where I am. Who’s been here. And has lived to tell the tale. I really trust her opinion and everything that she said. She’s been really my big sister,” said Darby during the interview.

Ashley Darby Spoke About Co-Parenting Her Children With Michael Darby

While speaking to Collider, Darby said that she and Michael Darby have been in agreement with how they co-parent their sons. She shared that she found her estranged husband’s presence helpful while raising her children. In addition, she stated that Michael Darby is “a great dad.”

“Even though our marriage didn’t work out, co-parenting is going really well. So that helps me keep things grounded and at the same times, it’s nice to have input from someone else so I know that I’m doing something right,” said Darby to Collider.

She clarified that she and Michael Darby are not friends.

“Friends is a little bit of a strong word,” said Darby in the interview.