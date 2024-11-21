‘Real Housewives’ Star Files for Divorce After 10 Years of Marriage

“Real Housewives of Potomac” star Ashley Darby has filed for divorce after separating from her estranged husband, Michael Darby, in 2022, as reported by TMZ.

According to TMZ, Michael Darby, who married Ashley Darby in 2014, told the publication they had agreed upon “an amicable and fair settlement.” In addition, Michael Darby said that he and his estranged wife had a prenuptial agreement in place, as reported by TMZ. The publication also reported that an agreement had been reached, wherein it was decided that Michael Darby and Ashley Darby would have shared custody of their sons, Dean and Dylan.

Ashley Darby Spoke About Her Separation From Michael Darby in a November 2024 Interview

Ashley Darby discussed her separation from her estranged husband in an interview with Page Six, published on November 18. Darby shared that she has had some difficulty amid her split from her husband of 10 years.

“It’s hard out here, OK? I wish that I could put a time stamp on it that everyone wants me to in relation to this divorce. It is so emotional for me. It’s a point of grieving,” said Darby to the publication.