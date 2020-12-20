Ashley Darby Responds to Husband’s Alleged Butt Grab Scandal

Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby’s husband, Michael Darby, is certainly no stranger to scandal. During the past few seasons of the show, he has been accused of cheating on his wife, accused of grabbing a producer’s butt, and was even rumored to have a boyfriend at one point.

In a sneak-peak clip posted by Bravo, Darby reacts to her husband’s most recent scandal during the second part of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion. A few months ago, Real Housewives fans on Reddit found a clip of Michael Darby allegedly squeezing a producer’s butt at a party during Season One, which was caught on camera. During the second part of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, host Andy Cohen asks what Darby’s thoughts were about the recently unearthed video.

“I know the context, it’s not that serious to me,” Darby said in the sneak-peak clip. “This producer was very funny, very flirtatious with Michael, in a not very sexual way. They had this fun relationship. Micael meant no harm, and if you asked that person, it was a very innocent, joking thing.”

In response, Cohen said that he had actually asked the producer, and the producer said that it was non-consensual. “Well, that’s funny, because he definitely calls my husband ‘zaddy,’ but ok,” Darby responded.

Michael Darby Has Been in Hot Water With The ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Crew Before

This is not the first time that Michael Darby has been accused of inappropriately touching a crew member. During Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Darby ran into trouble with cameraman Orville Palmer, resulting in some serious charges. According to People, on September 4, 2018, Palmer claimed in court documents that Darby had “grabbed and groped” his butt three days earlier, during cast member Monique Samuels’ baby shower. Darby was charged with “felony assault as well as misdemeanor improper sexual contact,” according to People.

However, the charges were dismissed almost a month later because the court could not find sufficient evidence. Darby always denied that he touched Palmer’s butt, telling People in July 2019, “This was a serious situation where an employee of the production company tried to take advantage of my wife and I by making up a story to try to profit from it. The fact that the production company appears to endorse his actions by splicing together disconnected and unrelated events in order to also profit is really scary for people in my position.”

Ashley and Michael Darby are Expecting a Second Child Together

Despite Michael Darby’s many scandals, his wife, Ashley Darby, has stood by him, and the two are currently expecting a second child together. They currently have a one-year-old named Dean.

On September 8, Darby announced the news on her Instagram page. “There’s no hiding this big belly anymore!” Darby wrote in the caption. “We are elated to share our news with you! To say we are thankful is an absolute understatement.” Darby is currently in her third trimester, per her Instagram page.

