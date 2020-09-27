Ashley & Michael Darby’s Post-Nuptial Agreement: What We Know

In a sneak preview posted by Bravo for the September 27 episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Ashley Darby confronts her husband Michael Darby, telling him that she wants a post-nuptial agreement.

During last week’s episode, it was revealed that Darby’s husband had cheated on her while out at a casino. Though Darby explained that they have been in “situations” where they have both been with other people before, she was still extremely hurt by his actions, especially because at the time, their baby Dean was just a newborn.

In the sneak preview, Darby says to her husband, “An idea that I did have, and that I wanted to see how you felt about, was doing a post-nuptial agreement. It’s something that would be protecting Dean and me in the event that this happens again.” In response, Darby’s husband says, “We can look at that.” During the scene, the two don’t go into detail about what the agreement would say, but it seems like they are both on board to get one.

The Darby’s Had a Pre-Nuptial Agreement

During the sneak preview, Darby reveals in a confessional interview that she and her husband had a pre-nuptial agreement. The agreement had been talked about briefly in past seasons of The Real Housewives of Potomac, but Darby went into more detail during this episode. “Michael and I had a pre-nuptial agreement that expired after five years of marriage,” Darby revealed during her confessional interview. “Now, in the event of a divorce, I will receive 50% of our assets.”

Darby then went into detail about the reasons why she wanted to sign a post-nuptial agreement. “Now, I think it would be good for us to have a post-nuptial agreement because postnup would outline things I would be guaranteed to get, no arguing, no disputing, and essentially would speed up the process in the event of a divorce.”

Ashley Darby Is Currently Pregnant With Her Second Child

Although it appears that The Darby’s have been going through some serious marriage troubles during this season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, it seems like they are in a much better place now. On September 8, Ashley Darby announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with their second child, who is due in February 2021. Their first child, who they named Dean, was born in July 2019.

Darby posted a sweet video of her family with a graphic that read, “Dean has an announcement to make…baby D2 arriving February 2021.” In the caption, Darby wrote, “There’s no hiding this big belly anymore! We are elated to share our news with you! To say we are thankful is an absolute understatement ♥️ #RHOP”

Many of Darby’s fellow Real Housewives of Potomac castmates seemed to be very excited for her. In the comment section of her Instagram post, star Gizelle Bryant wrote, “Yessss!! Dean is gonna be such a great big brother!! Exciting!” Monique Samuels wrote, “Congratulations!!!!!” and Robyn Dixon also chimed in, writing, “Yayyyy!!! Congrats Ash!”

