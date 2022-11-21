Ashley Darby Shares Her Ex Michael’s Thoughts on Her Current Romance

Ashley Darby’s split from Michael Darby and divorce proceedings are currently airing on “The Real Housewives of Potomac” season 7 but off the screen, the mother of two has been getting to know another Bravo star, Luke Gulbranson.

Gulbranson, 38, couldn’t be more different from Michael Darby, 63, and the RHOP star recently revealed what her ex thinks of her new romantic interest. “Michael has seen Luke,” she told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, explaining that her ex first saw Gulbranson in the viral photo from their date at the Washington Capitals hockey game a few weekends ago.

While Darby said she and Gulbranson weren’t sure if they wanted to take the picture in the first place as they wanted to keep their date a bit private, they eventually decided “why not” and took the photo. She was asked what Michael Darby thought of the photo and replied, “It’s probably not his wallpaper on his phone, that’s for sure.”

Ashley Darby Shared That Her Ex-Husband Is Also ‘Living His Best’ Life & Shared Where the 2 Stand Now

That being said, Darby added that her ex-husband is also “living his best life” following their split. She told the “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast hosts that her former partner is an “attractive man” and despite being older, has a successful business and engaging personality.

“So Michael, even though this is a difficult time for him too — as he’s told me — he’s doing his thing, he’s floating like a butterfly,” she shared.

As for where they stand now, the RHOP star indicated that their communication is only about their two children and co-parenting. She described her ex as “very guarded” so any sort of friendship is off the table for the time being.

Ashley Darby Spoke About Meeting Luke Gulbranson for the 1st Time & Their Connection

During the same podcast appearance, Darby opened up about meeting Gulbranson at BravoCon and her first impressions of the “Summer House” and “Winter House” star. She candidly revealed that before she knew anything about him, she worried, “is he just going to be this, like, pretty douche?”

The RHOP star said she then learned that he’s a “very compassionate, kind guy.” Darby praised Gulbranson’s “many layers” and also revealed that he’s great at giving advice. Another bonus, she explained, was his background as a Bravo star as it felt “refreshing” to be dating someone who understood that aspect of her life.

She explained that she first realized their connection might be something more when the two attended the Bravo After Dark party at BravoCon and watched Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras play live. Darby spilled that they got really “wrapped up” in the music and singing together and said it felt “surreal,” like it was “meant to be.”

She said that’s when she realized that “this is something a little more than what I thought it was going to be.” Despite that, the Bravolebrity clarified that their romance is still very new and she wants to start by building a strong friendship with the Minnesota native.

