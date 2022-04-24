‘Real Housewives’ Star Plays Song About Getting Paid Amid Divorce News

Fans are hoping that a “Real Housewives” star is going to get a payday in her long-anticipated divorce, and it looks like she may be on the exact same page.

On April 19, 2022, “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Ashley Darby confirmed that she and her husband, Michael Darby, have decided to end their marriage.

“Almost eight years ago, when Michael and I said ‘I do,’ we anticipated sharing every single day together from that moment forward. Unfortunately, that is not our current reality. We have decided to separate. We are aware that there will be many speculative views as to why we have made this decision,” her statement read, in part.

“While our romantic bond is broken, we will always love and respect each other. We also know that true happiness can only be achieved by continuing to work together and putting our hearts and souls into raising our two beautiful boys, Dean and Dylan,” the statement continued.

Some time before the news hit the internet, fans noticed that Ashley shared a very particular song on her Instagram Stories — one about getting paid — according to Page Six.

Ashley Played the Song “Sad Girlz Luv Money” on Her Instagram Stories

Before confirming that she split from her husband of eight years, Ashley took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of herself. In the video, she’s wearing a black leather jacket, a gold necklace, and a pair of hoop earrings. She smiled as she looked into the camera.

Ashley chose a very particular song to play while she filmed; “Sad Girlz Luv Money” by Amaarae.

“I’m gonna get paid, yeah. Just gimme my mula-la-la. I really like to party. I really like your body. I really wanna get naughty,” the lyrics go. Hours later, Ashley shared another song on her Instagram Stories as she coyly smiled into the camera.

In 2020, Ashley talked to her then-husband about potentially signing a postnuptial agreement, according to E! News.

“Now, in the event of a divorce, I will receive 50 percent of our assets. And now, I think it would be good for us to have a postnuptial agreement because [a] postnup would outline things that [I] would be guaranteed to get—no arguing, no disputing—and essentially would speed up the process in the event of a divorce,” Ashley said in a confessional interview on an episode of RHOP.

Fans Are Happy for Ashley & Are Hoping That She Is Financially Set Following Her Divorce News

RHOP fans took to social media to express their happiness for Ashley after news that she was splitting from her husband hit the internet.

Several Redditors commented on a thread about the divorce, hoping that Ashley ends up getting her fair share of money from her ex.

“Ashley played the Long Game and is ready to cash in her chips,” one Redditor commented.

“I want my good sis to be sitting pretty!!!!!” another Reddit user added.

“I think it’s great that she’s done so well on her own, but I am also taking joy in the idea of her squeezing every last dime out of that creep,” a third comment read.

“As messy as she has always been, I’ve always said she is a smart cookie when it comes to the show and has been building a long season arc that’s only now coming into its second act. Will be interesting to see how it all works out,” a fourth person wrote.

