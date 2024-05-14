‘Real Housewives’ Cast Gets Official Reboot

A “Real Housewives” franchise has officially gotten a makeover. After weeks of speculation about the Atlanta cast, Bravo has announced who will be a part of season 16.

Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, and Drew Sidora will all reprise their full-time roles on the show, according to a press release obtained by Heavy. Meanwhile, newcomers Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferrell, Shamea Morton Mwangi, and Angela Oakley. Additionally, Cynthia Bailey will be on the show in a friend-of role.

The women not returning to the cast include Marlo Hampton, Kandi Burruss, and Sanya Richards-Ross, which most fans already knew about. The one woman not returning that hadn’t previously been shared is Shereé Whitfield.

Season 16 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” will begin filming in May 2024 and will premiere in 2025.

Here’s what you need to know:

Andy Cohen Previously Teased a Cast Reboot

After Kandi Burruss announced that she will not be returning for season 16, Cohen addressed the reboot chatter on an episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live.

“I talked a lot about Kandi yesterday and I think Kandi’s leaving ‘Housewives of Atlanta’ is now having everyone saying, ‘Well, what is happening with ‘Housewives of Atlanta?’ Why aren’t we getting an update? What’s going on?’ and so, and I didn’t want to talk about it,” Cohen admitted at the time.

