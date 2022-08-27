SEE IT: Fans Can’t Believe How Grown Up 13-Year-Old Audriana Giudice Looks in New Pics

All of Teresa Giudice’s kids are growing up, including the baby of the family, Audriana Giudice.

Teresa’s youngest daughter was just a baby when her mom started filming “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” so longtime fans have watched her grow up. As the years have gone on, fans have seen huge changes in Teresa’s daughters (their dad is her ex-husband Joe Giudice) as they’ve transitioned from little kids to women.

In recent photos, fans have pointed out just how tall Audriana is and how gorgeous she looks at just 13-years-old. Audriana is already taller than a couple of her sisters and some fans have even thought that she was one of the older girls because she has such a mature look. This has been the case in recent photos, which Teresa has shared on her Instagram account.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Think Audriana Looks Like Milania

Audriana was on-hand for her mom’s bridal shower which was held before the August 6, 2022, wedding. The teen posed for photos with her mom and her sisters and several fans couldn’t believe how tall and grown up she looked.

“Built in best friends. To the moon & back I love you girls!” Teresa captioned a post with her four daughters. The four girls flanked their mom, all wearing different shades of blue. It didn’t take long for the comments to start flowing in.

“I don’t know who’s audriana and who is milania. You have got some beautiful girls,” one person commented.

“Oh wow I thought Audriana was gia!” someone else wrote.

“Audriana has grown up right before us I can cry looking at all of them,” a third Instagram user added.

“When did Audriana grow up?” another social media user asked.

“Beautiful family. I can’t believe how much Audriana looks like Milania as she’s gotten older. Bella,” a fifth comment read.

Fans Commented How Grown up Audriana Looked at Her Mom’s Wedding

Audriana served as joint maid of honor along with her three sisters at their mom’s August 6, 2022, wedding. Shortly after the wedding ceremony took place, photos and videos of the bridal party and guests were shared on social media and many fans reacted to the Giudice girls in their blush-colored dresses.

After the wedding, Milania Giudice shared a few TikTok videos that she created and one with her four sisters went viral, receiving more than 2.9 million views. Several TikTok users took to the comments section to share their thoughts on how the girls looked at the wedding and many pointed out that Audriana was all grown up.

“Audriana is making me feel OLD! I literally just watched this child be BORN,” one person wrote.

“How the heck is Audriana not even 13 yet?!? They all look in their 20’s!” someone else said.

“I looked up their current ages and I’m just shocked someone is 13 here. What?!?! They all look well into their 20s,” echoed another.

“Adriana is literally my age and she’s freaking Hella tall and really pretty,” a fourth TikTok user added.

