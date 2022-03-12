Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Audriana Looks So Grown Up in New Photo

Teresa Giudice’s baby is all grown up. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star posed with her youngest daughter, Audriana, while in Atlantic City for a dance recital, and fans couldn’t believe how much she has grown.

Teresa shares daughters Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice. Fans have watched the four girls grow from little girls into stunning teens on the Bravo reality show that their famous mom has starred in for more than a decade. In fact, Audriana wasn’t even born when the first season of RHONJ aired in 2009, so fans have literally seen her grow up right before their eyes.

Fans Reacted to Teresa Giudice’s Latest Photo of Audriana

In an Instagram post shared on March 8, 2002, Teresa posed with Audriana at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The tween, who turned 12 in September 2021, had her hair pulled back and wore full makeup for her dance recital, but she was dressed in casual jeans as she posed with her mom, who leaned in to give her a kiss on the cheek.

“My beautiful daughter [Audriana],” Teresa captioned the pic. “So proud of you and your dedication to dance you shine like a star on stage.”

Fans reacted to Teresa’s post in the comment section, with many noting how much older Audriana looks less than a year after filming the most recent season of RHONJ.

“Growing up so fast and beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“It seems like Audriana grew up overnight she is absolutely beautiful & a beautiful graceful young lady,” another agreed.

“Oh no! Your baby is all grown up! So beautiful!” a third fan wrote to the RHONJ star.

“Beautiful,” another fan wrote. “It’s weird to not know your family but know them on TV since babies and see how they’ve grown so beautiful.”

Other fans praised Audriana for being so dedicated to her love of dance.

Teresa Giudice Has Nurtured Her Daughter’s Love of Dance

Longtime fans have seen Audriana’s passion for dance play outover the years. According to Hollywood Life, she has been dancing since she was a little girl and she even had a dance-themed birthday party when she turned 10 in 2019. Teresa has posted photos from her youngest daughter’s dance recitals in the past. In July 2021, she shared a photo of Audriana at a national dance competition in Boston.

When Audriana turned 12 last fall, Teresa posted a video slideshow of photos to Instagram that showed her at different ages, often in dance gear. She also praised her youngest daughter for being so committed to her craft.

“Each year I watch you grow into a kind, spirited & caring young woman,” Teresa captioned the video. “Every day you make me proud, you are so dedicated to school & your dance, I never have to ask you to practice or study – you are always way ahead of me! You have such initiative and I know it will take you so far in life. It’s my pleasure to be your mom, I love you today and all of my tomorrows.”

