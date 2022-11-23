Daughter of ‘Real Housewives’ Star Grabbed by Fan

The daughter of a “Real Housewives” star revealed that she had been grabbed by a fan in a video that she shared on her Instagram Stories.

Ramona Singer’s daughter, Avery, 27, shared the incident after she did a Q&A in which someone asked if she ever felt “uncomfortable” when fans of the show approach her to say hello, according to Page Six.

“It’s all about the approach…I try to be low key and don’t love when people grab me or freak out. Idk who normalized that it’s okay to do tha [sic] and touch someone you don’t know. I get so uncomfy,” Avery admitted.

In the video that Avery shared, a fan approached her, saying that she “loved” her and going in for a hug. Despite Avery’s attempts to escape the embrace, she ultimately didn’t have a choice.

Avery Was on RHONY When She Was Younger

Although Avery isn’t a reality television star herself, her mom was an OG on “The Real Housewives of New York” and was on the show for 12 seasons as a full-time star. Since the show has a whole new cast for season 13, Singer will no longer be a part of it.

Avery had some early appearances on RHONY when she was just a kid. In fact, she recently shared a clip from an early episode on Instagram.

“It’s the storming off at the end for me,” she captioned the post, shared on November 15, 2022, when she was just 12-years-old.

Several fans commented on the clip, loving the throwback — and remembering it well.

“This scene made you my favorite RH child. Lol. ‘She’s become my mother!’ Still have yet to see your mom smirk like that again,” one person wrote.

“I always loved Avery on this show. She was funny,” someone else added.

“You were my fav ‘hw nyc child’ since that ep. And I am the same age as you,” a third comment read.

Ramona Recently Spoke Out About How Famous RHONY Made Her

It seems that both Ramona and her daughter have experienced fame in a way that was unexpected. Since Avery isn’t the star of the show in any way, it seems surprising that someone would recognize her and approach her as if she was a celebrity in her own right. However, this is something that Ramona has experienced for years — and she didn’t expect it.

On the November 14, 2022, episode of the “Witches Anonymous” podcast, Ramona opened up about the fame that came with starring on the hit Bravo show.

When Ramona was asked about what shocked her most about the experience, she had a somewhat surprising response.

“How famous we became,” Ramona responded. “The recognition was astronomical,” she said, recalling people knowing who she was everywhere she went. “And for me… I felt self-conscious about it,” she admitted.

Ramona said that she never expected to become so well-known from the show. She said that she joined the cast as a way to earn money and she felt that it would “open doors” for her, which it has. But the level of fame is something that makes her uncomfortable.

Ramona recalled a time that a fan approached her while she was on a date and asked for a picture. Ramona said that she didn’t like her night out being interrupted. And while Avery isn’t nearly as famous as her mom, it sounds like they’ve had similar public experiences over the years.

