Avery Singer Calls Out Bravo Kids Riding ‘Their Mom’s Coattails’

On June 19, Avery Singer spoke out about the struggles that she experienced with her career due to having had a presence on reality TV. Singer first appeared on “The Real Housewives of New York City” in season 1, when she was introduced as her mother Ramona Singer’s 12-year-old daughter. She grew up on the show, appearing in the first nine seasons until she decided to stop filming.

Singer, who is now in her 20s, revealed on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast that she had trouble getting jobs because of her time on RHONY. “I have taken a backseat from the show for an extremely long time because I worked at Morgan Stanley,” she shared with podcast host David Yontef.

“Most of my finance career, I couldn’t get jobs because of me being associated with the TV show,” she shared. “People think that, ‘Oh, you’re lucky,’ like no are you kidding me? … You don’t know me, you don’t know my life. It’s really tough,” she added.

Singer said she doesn’t watch Bravo and hasn’t seen many of the network’s shows. “I’m really happy for everyone and I really appreciate the community,” she acknowledged. Singer then opened up about her company, Bach Boss, which she said she co-founded with her good friend Jolie Lauren Golub, and shared that she was proud that she did “most of that by myself.”

Avery Singer Criticized Other Bravo Stars’ Children for Riding Their Parents’ Coattails

Avery Singer & Jolie Lauren Golub will be behind the #WWHL bar tonight to talk all things BACH BOSS! See you at 10PM ET! 💕 pic.twitter.com/zyoQTY9iTR — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) April 6, 2023

While speaking about launching her business on her own after a career in finance and tech, Singer criticized the children of some other Housewives. She didn’t name any names, but told Yontef, “There are many Bravo kids that ride their mom’s coattails that are like a wannabe Kylie Jenner, all duck-faces, posting.”

“And like sure I’ve done maybe a couple here or there,” she continued. “I do not post inappropriate pictures like that’s not me.”

However, some Housewives fans pointed out on Reddit that Singer did go on “Watch What Happens Live” and used her connections in the Housewives world to promote and launch her company.

Avery Singer Appeared on Several Seasons of RHONY & Later Worked in Finance & Tech

Singer made her first appearance on RHONY back in the first season of the show as viewers were introduced to one of the show’s original stars, Ramona Singer, and her family. Avery Singer is the daughter of the RHONY star and her now ex-husband, Mario Singer.

Avery Singer attended the University of Virginia, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics and a minor in sociology, her LinkedIn states. She worked as a wealth management associate at Morgan Stanley for just under two years, her profile shows, followed by a two-year stint at Neuberger Berman as an analyst in intermediary sales.

She then made the switch to the tech industry as she joined Cameo, working first in strategic talent partnerships followed by 11 months as an account executive in Cameo for Business. She wrote on LinkedIn that she was laid off by Cameo along with 80 others in the second round of company lay-offs and added that she felt “incredibly fortunate” about her time with the company.

In addition to her work with Bach Boss, Singer also co-hosts a podcast with her mother Ramona Singer called “Turtle Time.”

