Why This Former Real Housewife Wants to Run for Mayor

Could The Real Housewives of New York be turning into The Real Mayors of New York? During a September 25 interview with Page Six, former Real Housewives of New York friend Barbara Kavovit said that she is “strongly considering” running for mayor of NYC.

“Well, I have to say, if Donald Trump could be President of the United States, I can be Mayor of New York City,” Kavovit said to Page Six. “You know, I’m a builder. I know how to build. I know how to rebuild.” Kavovit said that she would run as a “tough” Democrat.

If you’re wondering what issues Kavovit cares about, safety seems to be her number one priority. “Number one is rebuild a safer and more inclusive New York City,” Kavovit said to Page Six. “So I feel like the city is not a safe place. So if it’s not safe, people don’t want to come to New York City. People don’t want to stay in New York City.” Kavovit continued, “I think housing is not being addressed, for instance, for housing, one of the first things I would do is build more affordable housing. And with that, I wouldn’t only build more affordable housing, but I would create an ownership program so that whoever is in the housing, they have a responsibility to where they live.”

Kavovit appeared as a “friend of” on The Real Housewives of New York during Season 11. She came on as a friend of star Luann de Lesseps, but the two have since fallen out.

Kavovit Doesn’t Seem to Like New York City’s Current Mayor

It seems like Kavovit isn’t a big fan of current New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. During the interview with Page Six, Kavovit blasted him for not being “tough” enough. “It’s the toughest city in the world, but the person that’s running it is not tough,” Kavovit said. “We need a tough advocate, a tough mayor, a tough infrastructure, tough people that are surrounding the mayor. And he doesn’t have that. And we need that.”

After the article came out, Kavovit reposted an Instagram story of the article and wrote, “Guess the cat’s out of the bag!” It seems like Kavovit is pretty serious about running for mayor.

Many of The ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Ladies Seem to Have a Problem With the City’s Mayor

Ramona Singer August 11 Instagram story pic.twitter.com/8K6CnbJalh — Jane Herz (@Jane_Herz) August 12, 2020

Kavovit is not the only one who isn’t a fan of New York City Mayor de Blasio. Even though it’s not possible for Mayor de Blasio to run again due to term limits, it doesn’t stop the Real Housewives of New York women from blasting him. In an Instagram story posted on August 11, star Ramona Singer called out the mayor and said that New York was “disgusting.” In the video, Singer said, “To say I’m mortified and disgusted right now being in the city, the city that I love, New York City, is an understatement. Within one block, two-block radius, I saw three men with their pants down to their knees. Okay, this is not the New York I grew up in, it’s not the New York I have known. What has the Mayor done to our city? What is he doing to help? This should not be. This is not right.”

Leah McSweeney also joined in on the fun during an August 19 interview with The New York Post. “No one thinks he’s doing a good job, and he really should step down,” McSweeney told The New York Post. “His legacy will be ruining New York City for a good amount of time. He’s just in over his head.”

McSweeney also seemed to agree with Kavovit when it came to her views on safety. “There really is a safety issue in our neighborhood … that’s without a doubt. We need leadership at a top level, and, obviously, we don’t have leadership right now,” McSweeney said to The New York Post.