Bravo & Real Housewives Stars Pay Tribute to Legend

The death of news legend Barbara Walters has fans and celebrity friends in mourning – including stars from Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise.

The longtime ABC news anchor and creator of “The View” passed away at her Manhattan home on December 30, 2022 at age 93, The New York Times reported.

Throughout her more than 50-year on-camera career, Walters conducted thousands of interviews, she once said on “The View.” Some of those interviews were with Bravo stars.

Following Walters’ death, several Bravo stars paid tribute to her.

Several Bravo & Real Housewives Stars Reacted to Barbara Walters’ Death With Social Media Posts

On social media, several stars from Bravo stars paid tribute to Walters. “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Taylor Armstrong shared a photo from an appearance on “The View” as she sat alongside Walters and co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck. “Rest in peace to the icon and legend that was #BarbaraWalters,” Armstrong wrote.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs posted a collage of photos of Walters and captioned it, “Devastating loss of a trailblazing icon, Rest in Power Barbara.”

On her Instagram story, Joseph’s RHONJ co-star Dolores Catania also shared a photo of the late news legend with the caption, “Barbara Walters 1929- 2022.” RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais posted a photo of Walters with the hashtag #rip

“Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney shared photos of Walters on her Instagram story with the caption, “Wow. What an icon and Legend. I grew up watching this woman, she was like a fixture in so many lives. 20/20 was my favorite show to watch. Rest in Peace.”

On his Instagram story, Andy Cohen shared a screenshot of an ad for a retro Barbara Walters special with the hashtag #RIPBarbara. The Bravo host also reposted Dan Rather’s touching tribute to Walters, which said, “The world of journalism has lost a pillar of professionalism, courage, and integrity. Barbara Walters was a trailblazer and a true pro. She outworked, out-thought, and out-hustled her competitors. She left the world the better for it. She will be deeply missed. RIP.”

Barbara Walters Interviewed Several Real Housewives Stars & Once Grilled Camille Grammer

Several Real Housewives stars were been interviewed by Walters during her long run on “The View,” including RHOBH star Kathy Hilton, who appeared on the ABC chatfest with her daughter, Paris, in 2011.

That same year, RHOBH OG Camille Grammer also sat down with Walters, although their chat got a little heated. Amid Grammer’s divorce from her husband, Kelsey Grammer, Walters questioned why the Real Housewives star was surprised that the actor had an affair after she talked about their non-intimate marriage on the Bravo reality show.

According to the Huffington Post, during the interview, Walters referenced Kelsey Grammer’s then-fiancée, Kayte Walsh, and asked the RHOBH star, “Why were you surprised that he wanted someone else?”

After Grammer said, “You’d have to ask him that,” Walters fired back with, “Well I thought I’d ask you because you’re the one that said it. Why would you be surprised that he would look elsewhere?”

Grammer admitted that “something didn’t click with us on an intimate level” and said “there’s more to marriage than sex.” Walters also asked the RHOBH star if she planned to attend her ex-husband’s wedding to Walsh, to which she replied “No, that would be awful.”

In 2011, Walters was also set to interview Taylor Armstrong following the suicide death of her husband, Russell after the first season of RHOBH wrapped. A source told Radar Online that Armstrong had been approached by multiple outlets but that she trusted Walters with her story the most.

“Taylor would likely feel the most comfortable with Barbara Walters,” the insider said at the time. “Taylor expects to be asked the tough questions, and will answer them.” It was later revealed that Armstrong would sit down with Entertainment Tonight instead because she “had a list of demands that Walters just wasn’t willing to go along with.”

In September 2011, Armstrong gave her interview to ET’s Nancy O’Dell, but she did later appear on “The View” with Walters.

