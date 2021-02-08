Bella Hadid, The Weeknd’s Ex-Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

In August 2019, The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, put an “end” to his relationship with model Bella Hadid. The two have had an off-again-on-again relationship since 2015 after they were first spotted together at Coachella. However, the couple appears to have finally called it quits.

So, who exactly is Bella Hadid, The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend? Here’s what you need to know:

1. Bella Hadid Is a Supermodel

Over the past few years, Hadid has made a name for herself as a top model. Hadid is currently signed with IMG Models, and has graced many magazine covers, such as Vogue Japan, Elle, and Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. Hadid is also a runway model and has modeled for brands such as Givenchy, Dior, and Moschino.

“Everybody has a different opinion of what hard work is,” Hadid said of her modeling career to Elle in 2017. “At the end of the day, if you’re exhausted, you worked hard. I’m definitely tired most of the time.”

2. Bella Hadid’s Parents Are Well-Known

Hadid is not the only famous person in her family–in fact, her parents are quite famous, too! Hadid’s mother is Yolanda Hadid, who is a former model. Yolanda Hadid has also appeared as a cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and has been a guest judge on Project Runway.

Hadid’s father is named Mohamed Hadid, and he is a popular real estate developer. According to Town & Country, Hadid has built properties such as the Ritz-Carlton in Aspen, Colorado, and multiple mansions in Bel-Air, California.

However, Hadid’s parents are currently not together, as they divorced in 2000, but it still seems like the family is quite close today.

3. Bella Hadid Recently Became an Aunt

Recently, Hadid became an aunt after her sister, Gigi Hadid, gave birth in September 2020 to a baby girl named Khai. Before her sister gave birth, Hadid gushed about how excited she was to become an aunt on her Instagram story, which was captured by People.

“I’m going to be a freaking auntie!!! I will cherish this little bean forever,” Hadid wrote on Instagram in August 2020. “I am so proud of you @gigihadid. You are a glowing goddess of light, love, adventure and joy. Bless you.” 4. Bella Hadid Was Charged With a DUI View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid) In 2014, when Hadid was just 17-years-old, she was arrested for drinking and driving, according to E!. When Hadid’s mom, Yolanda, found out, she was actually traveling with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar, Kyle Richards. Following her arrest, Hadid did face consequences for her actions. Hadid’s license was suspended for one year and she was put on six months of probation. Hadid’s mother also had her own punishments for her daughter, which she wrote about in a Bravo TV Blog in 2014. “I decided to take her phone away, make her pay for her own lawyer bills from her savings, and we sold her car,” Hadid’s mother wrote at the time. “Life taught her that sometimes good people make bad choices but that it doesn’t mean they are bad people…it means they are human.” Hadid’s mother continued, writing, “The reality is that it was a very painful experience and a lesson learned for our family. The truth is that none of us are perfect. I have and still make mistakes at age 50, so expectations of a life without mistakes from my children would be unrealistic and unfair.”

5. Bella Hadid Has Struggled With Her Mental Health

In the past, Hadid has been open about her struggles with her mental health. During a 2018 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, which was conducted by her sister, Gigi, she opened up about how she deals with negativity on social media. “For a while I fought a lot of battles—with myself, with people online—and it brought me down,” Hadid revealed. “When people would say, ‘Oh, she’s so mean,’ I wanted to say, ‘Maybe I’ve just had a bad day! Or maybe I’ve just been crying.’ You never know what people are going through.”

And, most recently, Hadid revealed that she had taken a hiatus from social media to work on her mental health. “I took some time away to reflect and learn about myself in a way that would be too much to explain at the moment , but with time I will express,” Hadid wrote on Instagram on January 21. “I found myself, my strength and my light again. I am only here to be an instrument of peace & love to help people that suffer and hopefully the world, in time… Thank you to my angels who have supported and have continued to love me , for me. You saved me. Take time to get help for your mental health. It’s worth it to get to your full potential.”

