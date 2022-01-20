Kelly Dodd Blasts Former ‘Below Deck’ Star Over Instagram Comment

Former “Below Deck Mediterranean” star Hannah Ferrier shared her thoughts about Kelly Dodd, of “Real Housewives of Orange County” fame, commenting on the show’s ratings, as reported by Showbiz Cheat Sheet. The publication noted that Dodd, who exited the hit Bravo series following its fifteenth season, commented on a post on the TV Deets Instagram page.

“BIG increase for #RHOC! Episode 6 jumped to a 0.29 in the demo and 920,000 viewers, an increase over last week and the show’s largest audience since the December 15th episode. [clapping hands emoji] [orange emoji] Click the link in bio / visit TVDeets.com for FULL ratings for Seasons 15 + 16,” read the caption of the post, uploaded on January 13.

Dodd flocked to the comments section to share that she was unimpressed by the ratings for “RHOC” season 16, episode 6. She also referenced that Heather Dubrow had returned to the show for its sixteenth season.

“Their ‘BIG’ increase is nothing to brag about… 4 out of 6 shows so far under a million viewers (we had 14 of 16 OVER 1m) and last season’s episode 6 scored 1.059 and .37 in the demo, crushing this week again. In fact, 15 has beaten 16 soundly every single week. If you’re keeping track at home, it’s Kelly 6 Heather 0,” commented the former Bravo personality, along with nine crying-laughing emojis.

On January 14, TV Deets shared a screenshot of Dodd’s comment, with the caption, “Kelly Dodd has some thoughts on this week’s #RHOC ratings.” Ferrier commented on the post and suggested that she did not approve of the television personality’s behavior.

“That’s kind of sad,” commented the former “Below Deck Mediterranean” star.

Dodd responded to Ferrier’s comment and proceeded to insult her yachting career.

“@hannahferrier234 sad ? Making observations about the performance of a show I was on for five years ? I’m doing recaps and this is news. What’s sad is you may never do anything better than being a waitress on a boat [motor boat emoji] [crying laughing emoji] [canoe emoji] [face with stuck out tongue emoji],” replied the mother-of-one.

Hannah Ferrier Shared Her Thoughts About ‘RHOC’ Season 16 on Twitter

Ferrier shared her opinion about “RHOC” season 16 on Twitter. In a January 19 tweet, the mother-of-one revealed that she was unhappy with the show’s focus on Dr. Jen Armstrong attempting to navigate being a working mother.

“Anyone else over the Housewives storyline of the woman being shamed for not being at home doing ‘mum things’ because she has a career?? It’s 2022 #RHOC,” wrote Ferrier.

One commenter agreed with the 35-year-old, writing, “I stopped watching because of that.” The fan also asked about Ferrier’s 1-year-old child, Ava Grace Roberts, who she shares with her fiance, Josh Roberts.

“Omg! She’s the sweetest thing in the world!!! But getting some attitude on her / NO idea where she got that from [two crying laughing emojis] [face sticking out its tongue emoji],” replied the former chief stew.

Hannah Ferrier Discussed Motherhood in November 2021

Ferrier spoke about motherhood during a November 2021 appearance on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast. She noted that she is “pretty much a chilled out, relaxed mother,” whereas her fiance is “kind of more strict.” Due to her relaxed approach, the television personality does not mind when her child has a tantrum.

“I just like hanging out with her. I just like her little attitude and her personality is hilarious so she just started to get into the temper tantrum stage and she’s got this thing where she doesn’t like something she just puts her forehead on the ground and screams at the floor. And I just think it’s so funny so I just sit and laugh at her,” explained the former Bravo star.

