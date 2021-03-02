New RHONY Cast Member Announced

The ladies of The Real Housewives of New York better make some room, because there’s a new star in town! According to E!, Bershan Shaw is set to join the cast of The Real Housewives of New York for Season 13.

“I’m thankful to be a part of the Bravo team and I’m thrilled about the diversity and inclusion this season brings,” Shaw told E! News on Tuesday, March 2. “I am a warrior for all people and so are the ladies.”

According to her website, Shaw is a motivational speaker, podcast host, and business coach. According to the Women Economic Forum, Shaw has also been diagnosed with breast cancer twice: once in 2007, and again in 2009. In 2009, the doctors told her that she had stage four cancer and only had three months to live. Thankfully, though, the star beat the disease both times, and has continued to live life to the fullest ever since.

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York is set to return in the spring.

Eboni K. Williams Will Also Be Joining the Cast

Bershan is not the only new cast member who will be joining the ladies of The Real Housewives of New York this upcoming season. In October, it was announced that Eboni K. Williams would be joining as a full-time Housewife. Williams is an attorney and TV host.

Williams told TMZ at the time, “NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I’m excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife. Can’t wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn’t been seen before.”

The star continued, telling TMZ, “Anyone who’s aware of my work knows I don’t hold back. I’m going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else.”

And, it looks like Williams already has one fan–and that’s Andy Cohen! “She’s got a lot going on personally,” Cohen said of Williams in October on John Hill’s SiriusXM show, “The Feels,”, as noted by Page Six. “She’s incredibly smart. She seems, from what I can tell, to be absolutely no shrinking violet whatsoever, which is exactly what we would need for someone stepping into that group of very dominating women.”

Bershan Shaw Was Rumored to Be a Part of the Cast

Over the past few months, rumors had been flying around that Shaw was going to be joining the cast, although her spot hasn’t been officially confirmed until recently. It’s unclear what capacity Shaw is going to appear in, either as a full-time ‘wive or as a “friend of,” but she has been spotted filming with the current cast in recent months.

In November 2020, Ramona Singer posed for an Instagram photo alongside Shaw, congratulating the new star on her book. “Hanging with @bershanshaw!” Singer wrote in the caption. “Congratulations on the release of your new book ‘Unstoppable Warrior Woman’ I can’t wait to read!!”

Shaw was also spotted in a group photo posted on Instagram in December by Sonja Morgan, as the ladies filmed at a boxing ring.

