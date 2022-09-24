Bethenny Frankel Comments on Adam Levine Cheating Scandal

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel has spoken out about the recent cheating scandal involving Adam Levine.

Over the last few days, several women have come out as having received inappropriate, flirty messages from the Maroon 5 frontman turned “Voice” judge. Levine, who is married to Victoria’s Secret model, Behati Prinsloo, with whom he shares two children, admitted that he had “crossed a line” with Sumner Stroh, but denies any cheating happened.

And Frankel chimed in on the drama.

Adam Levine Denied Cheating on Behati Prinsloo: ‘I Used Poor Judgment in Speaking With Anyone Other Than My Wife’

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” Levin said in a statement on Instagram. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate.”

Just this month Levine and Prinsloo announced they were expecting a third child.

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world,” he said in the statement. “To be this naïve and stupid to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

According to E! News, who spoke to a source, “Behati is upset but she does believe him that there was no physical affair. They have been together this entire time. She feels they are happily married and is shocked to find out what was going on behind her back.”

The same source also said Levine is “disappointed in himself and upset that he has hurt his family like this and it’s a wake-up call and has made him realize that he has a lot to work on.”

Bethenny Frankel Fakes Shock Over Cheating Scandal: ‘It’s All Anyone Can Talk About. It’s Just an Absolute Stunner’

Now, the former RONHY star is speaking out about the accusations.

“Adam Levine is cheating on his wife,” Frankel said on her “Just B” podcast Thursday. He is a rock star, he is a world-famous, successful musician who’s toured the world, historically dated models, and I know it’s shocking he’s having an affair. It’s all anyone can talk about. It’s just an absolute stunner.”

Frankel has been outspoken on pop culture lately, roasting the Kardashians for various things and even accusing them of “shadowbanning” her after her critiques garnered low views.

“Did he roast your bones? Where’s the big news? It’s like, ‘Oh, my God, a rock star is cheating on a supermodel!’ Like OK, what else? What else?” Frankel continued. “I need something to sink my teeth into because a rock star cheating on a supermodel isn’t going to do it.”

Frankel did say she was more interested in the Armie Hammer cannibalism scandal than in a rock star cheating on his wife.

“Adam Levine cheating on a f****** supermodel? I don’t get it. … It’s all so boring,” she said.

