Bethenny Frankel Claps Back at Critics Who Say She Has Aged

Bethenny Frankel fired back at social media users who pointed out to her that she is getting older. The 51-year-old former “Real Housewives of New York City” posted to Twitter to address the unsolicited comments she gets from people online.

“My favorite is people telling me that I’ve aged & that I don’t look how I used to,

Frankel tweeted. “Ummm yeah, wait…am i doing it wrong? Are we not all aging?”

“Even if I filter myself & get plastic surgery I assume I’m still getting older not younger right,” the Skinny Girl founder added. “Or am I bad at math & science?”

Several commenters chimed in to support Frankel and tell her that she gets feedback from haters because she doesn’t use filters on her photos or go crazy with cosmetic procedures.

“It’s only because you are natural and don’t use a filter for every Insta post,” one fan wrote. “People seem to have forgotten what real people look like, such a shame.”

“Same peeps who would turn around the second you altered yourself and say ‘she really messed up her face, should have left it alone,’” another tweeted.

Frankel Has Not been Shy About Showing Her All-Natural Face

Frankel has been vocal about her feelings about aging and has not shied away from showing her real, unfiltered face. In December 2021,she shared a pair of no-makeup selfies on Instagram. The RHONY alum captioned the pics to reveal that she wanted to remind her followers that “no makeup and natural is as real as we can be.”

“I haven’t seen any surgery or products that can compete with a good night’s sleep,” she added. “There may come a day that I’ll ask you if it’s time to get some work done, but for today I’m happy just the way I am.”

She also shared a “no Botox wrinkled forehead pic” for the “haters.”

Frankel Has Admitted to Using Botox in the Past

In April 2021, Frankel told People that turning 50 didn’t bother her at all and that she chooses to embrace her real age.

“I don’t understand lying about your age because then you look worse for your actual age,” Frankel said. She also revealed the procedures she has had done.

“I’ve had a breast lift,” she said. “Filler is scary but I believe in Botox because it decreased the size of my jaw. I grind my teeth, so it relaxes the muscle. I don’t use it as often as I should. I should set a calendar to look in the mirror. If I look like a Shar-Pei that’s when I know I need it next.”

According to Us Weekly, Frankel also addressed critics on her Instagram story after she shared an unfiltered photo of her face.

“The more I see photos on social media that are filtered, contoured, eyelashed, extensions, & retouched — the more important it is to post #nofilter, real, everyday photos,” she wrote. “I want to show our daughters (and sons) a realistic female image.”

“This one is for the haters,” she added of a close-up photo that showed her wrinkles.. “I’ve earned these lines….and no filler…look at my mouth. These lips don’t lie.”

After a commenter accused her of having “a lot of work done,” Frankel replied, “I had botox injected into my jaw years ago after years of grinding and jaw muscle building and increased pain.”

READ NEXT: Tayshia Adams Wants a Real Housewives Star to Be The Bachelorette