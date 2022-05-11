Bethenny Frankel Blasts Airline Industry After Incident

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel used her social media to blast the airline industry after a ticketing incident.

On May 9, 2022, Frankel took to Instagram to share a screenshot of an email she received from an airline’s customer service.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bethenny Frankel Issues ‘Demand’ to American Airlines After Refusing Her $1K Credit Issued After COVID-19 Cancelations ‘This Frustrates Me Because of People Who Can’t Afford This Kind of Illogical Customer Service’

“I’m confused. Does this read to you like I have an extended credit on this airline?” she wrote (hashtagging American Airlines). “They now claim that this was sent in error and that the correct email was later sent (must have been in spam?) invalidating the information in this email.”

It appears as though Frankel believes she should have a credit from the airline stemming from COVID-19 cancelations but the airline is denying the credit.

“Evidently the customer isn’t only not always right but the customer doesn’t exist,” she wrote. “After multiple weeks of Instagram messages, I took to Twitter to message the airline. They say they’re not honoring the credit from prior to Covid 19 and they’re sorry that customer relations hasn’t ruled in our favor.”

She says the airline offered her “the equivalent of a $50 voucher” despite the credit she thinks she’s owed totaling more than $1,000.

Frankel, who is known for her charity work and generous heart, advised that she is not concerned about the money, but is fighting for people who can’t afford to lose credits.

“While I don’t waste money nor is money the point here, this frustrates me because of people who can’t afford this kind of illogical customer service,” she wrote. “People value these airline credits and have had their lives turned upside down and halted because of a global pandemic.”

She says, at this point, “I demand that @americanair give this money to charity or someone who can’t afford to fly but not honoring this credit will not be a response I’ll accept.”

Heavy reached out to Frankel’s rep to see if the airline had offered a resolution. Heavy also reached out to American Airlines for comment. Neither have replied.

Fans Showed Their Support to Frankel for Highlighting ‘Unfair/Unethical Customer Service Tactics’ & Shared Their Own Stories

Bravolebrities like RHONY star Sonja Morgan, “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent and former RHOC star Gretchen Rossi all commented with clapping emojis.

Bravo superfan Michael Rapaport wrote, “JUICY MILES” in the comments.

“Say it louder!! The customer service amongst airlines has really taken turn! illogical is precisely the right word!” a fan commented with several thumbs-down emojis.

“I’m glad you’ve done this because many hardworking Americans/people on both sides of the Atlantic have had to basically mortgage their first born in order to be able to just fly home,” someone else commented.

“This happened to me with southwest and I now suddenly have no credit,” another fan wrote.

“New Bethenny show: calling out businesses for unfair/unethical customer service tactics,” someone wrote.

“Unfortunately, this email times a thousand vendors/service providers,” a fan said. “Accountability, ethics and basic morals have all but disappeared from our society. If any of us ever did our jobs this way (which we never would), we’d be sacked. Maddening.”

“I’m currently fighting with them over why a flight credit and a trip credit aren’t just ‘credits’ that can be used?! No one is getting back to me. @americanair has the worst customer service!” a fan said.

