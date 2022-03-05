Bethenny Frankel Opens up About Her Recent Medical Emergency

Bethenny Frankel is mentioning it all.

During a March 1 episode of her podcast, Just B with Bethenny, the former “Real Housewives of New York” star opened up about a medical scare that happened while on a recent vacation to Costa Rica with her daughter, Bryn Hoppy. On February 20, right after it happened, Frankel tweeted about the incident, where she revealed that she accidentally ate fish while out to dinner, which she is deathly allergic to. Now, she is not holding back from talking about what happened on vacation.

Frankel explained that she ordered what she thought was a vegan sushi roll, but it ended up having something that looked “scallop-like” in it.

“I see something white there that I think might be like hearts of palm or some other vegetable, because they have so many different types of vegetables there, and it just looks like, scallop-like,” Frankel said. “And I say, ‘Excuse me, what is this?’ And the woman looks at me and I’m like, ‘Is this fish?’ and she looks stunned, like a stunned deer.”

Frankel said that the waitress told her that there was, in fact, fish in the sushi that she had just eaten, which freaked both her and her daughter out. She later found out that it was sea bass.

“All of a sudden, Bryn’s like crying… she’s having panic,” Frankel said. “She wasn’t with us the other time, but she knows mama almost died. I’m trying to remain calm because I don’t want to freak her out.”

Frankel then explained that she texted the manager of the hotel to send a doctor to her room ASAP. When she came back to the room, she said that she started to feel itchy in her throat and on her body, but luckily, the doctor at the hotel was able to treat her and gave her a shot of two different kinds of antihistamine medicines along with Benadryl.

“The point I want to make with this long story is, even if you’re not allergic to a food, you could step on a scorpion. You could get bitten by a poisonous spider,” Frankel urged her listeners. “Before you travel, particularly to another country, you need to have a medical plan… S*** goes down.”

While appearing on an episode of The Dr. Oz Show in January 2019, Frankel spoke about an allergic reaction she had in Deember 2018 after eating miso soup that unknowingly contained dashi stock in it, which landed her in the hospital. At the time, Frankel was in Boston at her fiancé, Paul Bernon’s, house.

“He gave me some miso soup and I remember it was like in a to-go cup and I’m just sitting by the fire and it was so warming and good and I eat miso soup a lot. and it tasted really good,” Frankel said during the segment. “Then I said, ‘My hands feel itchy.’ And he said, ‘Do you want me to get you some Benadryl?’ I thought to myself, I don’t want to be knocked out all day. So, I couldn’t make the decision for myself.”