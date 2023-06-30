Bethenny Frankel Defends Andy Cohen

Bethenny Frankel was the latest person to come to Andy Cohen’s defense after the “Watch What Happens Live” host was secretely recorded playing with a man’s nipple during NYC Pride.

The video, which went viral on social media, showed Cohen stroking the nipple of a man who was sitting in his lap while talking to someone else at a party. Many fans then defended Cohen online and slammed the video-taker for the invasion of privacy.

On June 28, Frankel took to TikTok to defend Cohen as well, telling her followers that the Bravo head was entitled to do what he wanted.

Bethenny Frankel Said Andy Cohen Was Allowed to Do What He Wanted & Told Him to ‘Twiddle On’

Frankel posted a video on TikTok that she captioned, “Breaking news?! Andy Cohen can do what he wants… #andycohen @Andy Cohen #breakingnews #pride #pridemonth #pridenyc🏳️‍🌈 #doyou #loveislove.” In the video, the former “Real Housewives of New York City” star announced, “Breaking news: Andy Cohen seen twiddling a man’s titties during Pride Week in New York City.”

She then pointed out that “Andy Cohen is a young, good-looking, successful gay man living in America in 2023, and it’s Pride,” before asking, “What else is Andy Cohen supposed to be doing?”

Frankel concluded her brief PSA by sharing with her followers that she was on “team twiddle.” She told Cohen, “Twiddle on, enjoy, happy Pride.” Cohen himself hasn’t addressed the video directly although he did tweet his appreciation for several fans who defended him.

One post said, “What happened to @Andy makes me mad as hell. Filming someone without their consent is F’d up, to begin with. Can’t enjoy life outside the house anymore. A fan replied, “We stand with you @Andy ! You do you and live your life to the fullest!” Cohen replied, “Thank you.” In response to someone else who commented on the video, “We Support @Andy,” Cohen wrote, “Thanks.”

Bethenny Frankel Recently Criticized Andy Cohen on Her Podcast & Told Him Not to ‘Poke a Bear’ in May 2023

Frankel’s defense of Cohen came soon after the RHONY alum criticized Cohen in the May 30 episode of her podcast, “ReWives,” over the RHONY Legacy plans.

Frankel pointed out in her podcast that she thought the initial announcement made by Bravo for the RHONY Legacy show was “boring,” especially as it dropped at the same time as the news of the RHONY reboot with a new cast.

“I guess Andy wrote in his book that I did a TikTok about ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ and ‘Legacy’ and that it was sort of boring, which I did think it was boring,” she said on her podcast. “Andy, of course on his platform, decides to write about me and talk about me on his show and ask people polarizing questions that are provocative,” she added, “But I can’t say something on a TikTok.”

Frankel then said she was done with the Real Housewives and wasn’t “part of the Housewives cult anymore,” before concluding for Cohen, “Don’t f****** poke a bear.”

