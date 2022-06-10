Fans Think Bethenny Frankel Is ‘Lucky’ After Posting Bikini Pic

Fans are gushing over Bethenny Frankel after the former “Real Housewives of New York” star posted a bikini photo poolside.

“Here’s the unfortunate truth,” Frankel wrote in the caption of the photo. “I rarely exercise. I hate water. I prioritize sleep. I eat whatever I want but I never binge. I run around like a lunatic with endless energy… in my 20s & 30s I dieted & exercised endlessly & was much heavier & less happy overall with my physical appearance. I have good skin but I sag in some places & am thin, but not in any notable muscular shape by anyone’s standards. I choose balance and happiness & doing the best that I can. When I’m 90 I won’t wish I exercised more, that’s for sure.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Said Bethenny Frankel Is ‘Very Fortunate’ While Others Said She Made a ‘Ridiculous Statement’

Most fans had positive things to say about the post.

“God u are so lucky genetically,” someone wrote.

“Well I sure wish I look like you and didn’t have to exercise one bit! You hit the lottery!” another fan said.

“You look healthy, and amazing,” someone wrote on the post. “Good for you, and enjoy your life, you are long overdue. I’ve followed your life for years, from when peanut was born! You have endured and grown and are definitely a blessing to society. Women are tough, and you always kept me inspired to move forward, and fight back! It was a win, win for me as well! Cheers!”

“Very fortunate,” another said.

“Lucky you! Thanks for sharing…lunatics with energy & not exercising can relate,” someone else wrote.

“You are one of those lucky ones with good genes and high metabolism,” a fan said.

“God bless you B! Good genes and self-care,” a fan wrote.

“Yep you look fantastic keep doing what you do … maybe drink some water though,” someone said.

But there were a few commentors who found some faults in her caption.

“Strength training and lifting weights promotes strong bones , though, especially as we age,” someone pointed out.

“However, on the flip side, exercise helps your cardiovascular and bone health, which might help you make it to 90. It also maintains mobility,” a fan said. “I disagree with exercise for weight loss but everyone should for health benefits.”

“Ridiculous statement!!” another fan wrote. “You need excersize to keep your muscles strong posture bone health etc when your old it’s beyond important! Spend some time in a rehab center for older people before you make these types of statements!”

“You seem extremely needy and insecure here in ig,” a troll wrote. Another one chimed in saying, “WHO CARES!!!! GET OVER YOURSELF. IT’S TOO MUCH! I’VE NEVER SEEN SICHA SECERE CASE OF NARCISSISM. YIKES….”

“This is definitely not an ‘unfortunate’ truth,” another noted.

“In your 50s weight training is important for strong bones and to offset osteoporosis,” someone else said.

Bethenny Frankel Posed With Paris Hilton at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

“From Paris with Love,” Frankel wrote on the boomerag-style video.

Fans loved to see the two reality stars together.

“Two icons!” someone said.

“Can we talk some more about those amazing heels ? ! I feel like they didn’t get enough stage time,” a fan wrote.

“Queens,” a fan said. Another wrote, “Two strong women doing important work.”

