Fans React to Bethenny Frankel’s Unedited Bikini Picture

Former “Real Housewives of New York City” personality Bethenny Frankel starred in the Bravo series until the show’s eleventh season. On August 31, the television personality shared three images with her Instagram followers. The first slide consisted of a photoshopped picture that showed Frankel sporting a bikini while standing next to a body of water. She seemed to have changed the appearance of her waist, stomach, and chest. The following slide featured the original, unaltered picture. The images were paired together in the final upload.

Frankel took to the post’s caption to share why she decided to upload the pictures.

“This is NOT what I look like…and you know that bc I’m not vain and show you the real me. But if I posted a version of this every day you might start to believe that it might be. This is just how distorted this has all gotten,” stated the mother of one.

The former RHONY star also asserted that “filtering is lying” and has negatively impacted women’s body images.

“It makes young girls insecure and obsessed with an unattainable perfection. It makes middle aged women and mothers feel insecure about themselves. This creates a false ideal for men. It’s the opposite of inspirational. It’s destructive. It’s irresponsible. It’s insecure and it’s inaccurate. There is a line between making an effort to look pretty and an outright falsehood,” wrote Frankel.

Fans Shared Their Thoughts About the Instagram Post

Quite a few social media users took to the post’s comments section to compliment Frankel.

“Real version looks much better,” wrote a commenter.

“The real picture is SOO much better. More women need to embrace their own beauty and trash those d*** filters,” added another person.

“You look way better in real pic, seriously!” stated a fan.

“You have a fabulous figure an a wonderful mum i love that you stand up to all this filtering rubish thank you xx,” complimented another.

“You look great the way you are, real!” asserted a different person.

“You are fabulous- don’t hate me but I don’t see much of a difference between the two!! ❤️❤️🔥🔥,” wrote a social media user.

Some fans also shared that they appreciated Frankel’s message.

“This 🙌🙌 I never filter any of my photos for this exact reason. Well said and thank you!” stated an Instagram user.

“Love your honesty!” commented another person.

“I love how real you are 👏🏼,” asserted a social media user.

“Thank you!!! It’s never enough, what we are expected to be. Very difficult to escape the filtered expectation. We need to breathe and be healthy and strong. 😍😍😍😍,” chimed in a fourth person.

Bethenny Frankel Has Moved Away From New York City

Frankel shared that she and her daughter, Bryn Hoppy, moved away from New York in a May 2022 interview with Fox News. The former RHONY personality explained that she decided to reside in Connecticut as she believed it would be safer for her daughter.

“I left the city because I wanted greener pastures. I wanted more space and outdoors, and I like to see the outside and I wanted to feel safer. I didn’t want to feel like in that hustle and being so alert as you have to be, to be in New York City. I just wanted a greater feeling of freedom,” explained Frankel.

Bethenny Frankel Spoke About the RHONY Spinoff Series

RHONY will have an upcoming reboot and a spinoff series. During a June 2022 interview with Extra TV, Frankel shared her opinion about the spinoff series, which will star known RHONY cast members. She shared she believed that many former RHONY stars would be eager to be featured on the series.

“Anyone’s who’s left is dying to come back,” asserted the 51-year-old.

