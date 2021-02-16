Bethenny Frankel Is Back In a Relationship

The B is back! Looks like former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel has rekindled her romance with boyfriend Paul Bernon.

In a new Instagram post, Frankel seemed to confirm that she was back on with Bernon, as she posted a sweet photo of them together for Valentine’s Day. In the photo, Frankel posed for a mirror selfie as Bernon stood behind her. She captioned the photo, “Behind every woman… (you fill in the blanks here.) Happy Valentine’s Day xoxo.”

Earlier this Fall, Frankel announced that she had split from Bernon after a two-year relationship with the businessman. However, in January, the two were spotted together in Miami, Florida, hanging out with her daughter at friend Romero Britto’s art studio, which sparked rumors that the couple had gotten back together. And, it looks like the rumors were true.

Bethenny Frankel Opened up About Her Breakup on ‘The Ellen Show’

After Frankel and Bernon initially broke up in the fall, she opened up about the split while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. I’m good,” Frankel said during her appearance, as noted by Entertainment Tonight. “Not everything works out and so many people have tried to define my life with our lives — when are you getting engaged, when are you having a baby, when are you getting married? I just realized more in life with people being more open and honest with their lives and what they want that everything doesn’t have to sort of end in a blue box and a bow.”

Frankel continued, telling DeGeneres at the time, “We’ve had a great, great relationship and I’m really, really happy. Not everything has to end badly, some things just don’t continue and it’s not negative, it’s just life.”

Bethenny Frankel Recently Revealed What She Looks For in a Partner

Although Frankel has always been relatively private about her relationships since her divorce from Jason Hoppy, she did open up about what she looks for in a partner during a recent episode of her podcast, Just B. While hosting guest Andy Cohen, Frankel explained that she doesn’t like to be with men who have a big social media presence.

“Paul [Bernon] has a small social following because he’s produced some movies, but he doesn’t post at all,” Frankel revealed on the podcast. “Like, he’ll post a picture of a sunset once every six months. I have never been in a relationship with someone who had social media, which I love, by the way. I wouldn’t be into some guy taking pictures of himself and filtering himself and showing how great his fake life was.”

Frankel also opened up about her parenting style during the episode, something she rarely talks about. Frankel agreed that she and Cohen have a similar way of looking after their children, as they are both pretty relaxed when it comes to certain things. “You don’t sweat everything like me,” Frankel said. “You don’t sweat all the small stuff. But when it comes to parenting, I’m the same exact way. My kid’s not going to go to their wedding in a diaper. It’s not that deep, potty training or getting into school.”

