Carole Radziwill Puts The RHONY Ladies on Blast In New Interview

Carole Radziwill is mentioning it all.

During a recent podcast appearance, former Real Housewives of New York star Radziwill didn’t hold back when talking about her former castmates, as well as her former friend, Bethenny Frankel. During Radziwill’s last season on The Real Housewives of New York, she and Frankel famously fell out, and do not seem to be on good terms today.

“We did have, I thought, a genuine friendship,” Radziwill admitted about Frankel during a March 30 appearance on Dear Media’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. “In retrospect, a lot of her relationships are transactional. If she [acted] upset about the demise of our friendship, it was by her own creation.”

Radziwill continued and claimed that none of the cast is actually friends with each other. “I think she decided it was a good business decision,” Radziwill said. “They’re colleagues. It’s a business. You sign contracts, you get paid.”

Radziwill was a cast member on The Real Housewives of New York during seasons five through 10.

Carole Radziwill Said That She Is Much More ‘Careful’ When It Comes to Her Friendships Nowadays

During a recent interview with Bravo TV, Radziwill revealed that she is much more “careful” when it comes to her friendships after her experience with Frankel. “I will say now I’m much more careful about who I spend time with,” Radziwill said. “But I definitely do…cannot spend time with people who aren’t a 100% straight and honest and real. And it does linger with me, like now I really stay away… like I can recognize narcissists like from a mile away. Like I just… I recognize these traits.”

Radziwill also added that most of her friendship with Frankel revolved around the former Real Housewives of New York star. “I think she was very… she liked the friendship the way it was. I think I said on the show, it was too much Bethenny and not enough Carole in that friendship,” Radziwill admitted.

Carole Radziwill Has No Plans to Return to ‘The Real Housewives of New York’

Even though Frankel is no longer on The Real Housewives of New York, that doesn’t mean that Radziwill will be back anytime soon. In fact, during a January 2020 interview with HollywoodLife, Radizwill said that she has “no interest” in returning.

“No, I would not return,” Radziwill confirmed to HollywoodLife at the time. “There’s women on the show that I still have a genuine connection with, who I respect, and admire, but I would not go back on the show. It’s not something that I would ever consider doing again, because it just feels like there’s really not more to explore there for me.”

However, that doesn’t mean that TV isn’t completely out of the question for Radziwill. “I’m open to doing scripted television shows based on my experiences,” Radziwill revealed to HollywoodLife. “That’s sort of more my interest, and other projects that are not reality projects, or scripted television projects. I think that’s the direction in which my life is taking me. And, you know what they say in Hollywood, ‘Ride the horse in the direction it’s going,’ and the horse is definitely not going towards the reality show.”

