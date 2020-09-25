Bethenny Frankel Talks Carole Radziwill Friendship Fallout

During a September 24 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel spoke about her ex-friend, Carole Radziwill.

On the episode, host Andy Cohen asked Frankel if she regrets her fallout with former costar Radziwill. In response, Frankel said that she did regret her fallout with Radziwill and that she thinks that the show “does crazy things to people.”

Frankel and Radziwill were good friends on The Real Housewives of New York until Season 10 when their friendship ended. Throughout the season, Frankel and Radziwill did not get along, and tensions were especially high during the Season 10 reunion special. The two women fought over everything, and Frankel also had a problem with Radziwill’s ex-boyfriend, Adam Kenworthy, after he supposedly asked to be compensated for a charity photoshoot, according to People.

Radziwill Has a Lot to Say About Frankel

Even though Frankel said that she doesn’t regret her friendship with Radziwill, it seems like Radziwill sure does. During a July 2019 interview on The Jenny McCarthy Show, Radziwill didn’t hold back when it came to talking about her old friend Frankel. “We were close when we met on the show…I would consider her a good friend and had up until the last season,” Radziwill said at the time during her appearance on The Jenny McCarthy Show, as noted by E!. “None of what she was saying was true…I don’t know what—she was obviously constructing a storyline for herself that wasn’t based in reality.”

Radziwill continued, as noted by E! “I was a very good friend to [Bethenny]. That’s all I’m going to say. I supported her in her charities, I gave her a lot of money…I really cared about her…I was just being a really good friend to her. I think I was trying to establish some boundaries at the end and sometimes people don’t do well with that. I just wanted…it was just a little too much Bethenny and not enough Carole in the relationship. I didn’t blow that relationship up. Even when we were filming I have text messages…It was definitely time for me to leave…I think at the end, if I’m being honest, I didn’t trust the process and that made me nervous.”

Frankel Has Had Other Friendship Fallouts While on ‘The Real Housewives of New York’

Radziwill is not the only friend that Frankel has fallen out with while appearing on The Real Housewives of New York. During the third season of the show, Frankel fell out with costar Jill Zarin. The two feuded throughout that season, but have since reconciled when Zarin’s husband, Bobby Zarin, passed away. Today, the two aren’t exactly the best of friends, but they still remain cordial.

“There were definitely roads that I took the wrong way, throughout the whole thing,” Zarin admitted during a May 2019 appearance on Radio Andy Sirius XM show, according to People. “I know that maybe I should have shown up at her apartment when this whole thing went down and just said, ‘What are we fighting about? Let’s just make up.’ I just let it fester.”

