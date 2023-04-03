‘Real Housewives’ Star Compared to ‘Corpse Bride’

A former “Real Housewives” star is speaking out after years of criticism from internet users.

On March 24, 2023, Bethenny Frankel uploaded a video to TikTok in which she talked about the work that she’s had done over the years and the “nasty” comments she has heard since she started out on “The Real Housewives of New York” in 2008.

“So, people have been commenting on my face and appearance since the beginning of my time on television,” Frankel, 52, began. “It has gone from ‘you’re ugly, old, and wrinkled’ to ‘you age like milk’ to, what was the best one? Oh, that I had my jaw bones removed,” she said.

She went on to explain that it’s a lose/lose situation because when you tell people what you’ve done, people then accuse you of not telling the truth. Frankel compared it “trying to kill every bug in Manhattan.” At the end of the video, Frankel recalled some specific insults she’s received, including when someone said she looked like a “corpse bride.”

Bethenny Frankel Admitted That Her Face Isn’t ‘All Natural’

In her video, Frankel shared a candid take on her appearance, telling fans that she has had work done. “I want to tell you this is not all-natural,” Frankel continued.

“This is not natural. No face cream will make you look entirely different. There will be results, there will be improvement, drinking water, sleeping, not doing drugs, I guess going on a different food diet will change your appearance, but nothing will drastically change anyone’s appearance unless they get a little assistance,” she added.

In November 2022, Frankel posted a video on Instagram in which she admitted that she was considering getting a facelift. “I went on a plastic surgery consultation tour,” Frankel said.

She explained that after getting Botox in her face, around her jaw, she noticed that her face completely changed and that some of it had been sagging. For this reason, she was considering plastic surgery.

Bethenny Frankel Says Her Young Daughter Reads Comments

Frankel’s almost-teenaged daughter, Bryn, has a TikTok account and has read comments left on her mom’s posts over the years. In Frankel’s TikTok video, she talked a bit about her daughter’s reaction to some of the things she has read.

“She reads all the comments. She has TikTok,” Frankel said. “Today she told me a comment that someone said that was totally nasty,” she added. In wrapping up her video, Frankel concluded that she’s happy with the way she looks. “I think? I look great. My daughter thinks? I look great,” she said.

In a February 2023 interview with NewBeauty, Frankel talked about the videos she’s been posting about beauty products and revealed the advice she gives to Bryn.

“She likes hair a lot. She’s into tying her hair up and doing heatless curls and the octo curl. I’m trying to teach her good habits, too. I’m always telling her, ‘Don’t put heat on your hair if you don’t have to, because you don’t want to have damaged hair and learn how to clean your skin,'” Frankel told the outlet.

“I don’t have a spoiled child, which is great. When something comes into the house, it doesn’t automatically go into her room. She gets to have special things—but my rule is that she has to get rid of something if something new comes in. The same rule applies to me. If I bring something in, something goes out,” she added.

