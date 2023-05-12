‘Real Housewives’ Star Pens Emotional Tribute to Daughter Amid Serious Health Issues

A “Real Housewives of New York” star is wishing her only daughter a happy birthday amid some serious health issues that she’s been dealing with.

On May 8, 2023, Bethenny Frankel posted a touching tribute to her daughter, Bryn, who celebrated her 13th birthday.

“I may work hard in business but there is nothing I take more seriously than being a mother to this sweet, beautiful baby girl of mine. Every parent gushes, so I will try to restrain myself, but she is perfect. I can’t believe how loving, sweet, silly, natural, grounded and just all around good she is. She was born a nice girl and she has never strayed. She was blessed with as many gifts as I have flaws, and I am so grateful to go through this beautiful life with her,” Frankel captioned her post.

“Happy 13th birthday to my sweet angel Bryn. You have given me everything I have ever needed in this lifetime and I am so grateful,” the caption continued.

Frankel welcomed Bryn in 2010 with her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bethenny Frankel Has Been on a Mission to Find Answers About Her Health Issues

Over the past several months, Frankel has shared some candid updates about the health issues she’s been experiencing — problem being, she doesn’t know exactly what’s going on.

“From long COVID to body pain to dehydration to dark circles to autoimmune disorders, it’s a lot to process and digest. I’ve learned that doing things piecemeal in life and in health doesn’t work. I need to tackle this puzzle and I’m taking you with me. Bear with me, because I’m also learning a new language,” she captioned an Instagram post on May 2, 2023.

Back in January 2023, Frankel told her fans that she’d been “battling what appears to be some sort of auto immune issue,” though she didn’t have any answers as to what was causing the issues, which included extremely low blood pressure and severe dehydration.

“I am learning and am on a medical journey. I have a daughter and my biggest fear is not being healthy for her. It’s my job to take this very seriously, to do research, to learn from others and to be on a fact finding journey,” Frankel captioned an Instagram post in November 2022.

Bethenny Frankel Threw a Slumber Party for Bryn’s Birthday

Amid her health journey, Frankel made sure to take some time out to celebrate her daughter’s special day.

Frankel told her daughter to choose some of her closest friends and she got them a hotel room where they could dance, sing, be goofy, or do whatever it is that 13-year-old girls do. Frankel and her fiance, Paul Bernon, were in the room next door to chaperone.

“I may not love my own, but there is nothing more that I love than the Peanut’s birthday … she is so fun and free and as sweet as birthday cake. I’m bigger on experiences than I am with big gifts for these moments, and she loves it so much and creates memories to last a lifetime. From when she was little, she would choose a special group of girls she really wanted to share and create memories with and I would try to create something small, special and magical — but never over the top,” Frankel captioned an Instagram post on May 6, 2023.

Frankel shared some pictures of the girls hanging out in the room and having a blast in the hotel pool — an overall success.

“I shop, plan, and hang everything, and make all the goodie bags and really try to make it perfectly her,” Frankel explained, adding that the theme for Bryn’s 13th birthday was cherries.

