Bethenny Frankel Provides Rare Update on Her Daughter & Parenting

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel is “mentioning it all” about parenting in a new interview with Forbes.

In the new interview, Frankel revealed that her relationship with her 11-year-old daughter, Bryn, is extremely important to her.

“Everything’s a priority, everything’s important,” Frankel explained to the outlet. “Business is important and I’ve very present for that and being with my daughter is very important and I’m very present for that. So, I manage to do both. I wouldn’t be happy if I couldn’t fully be with her, so I have to create my business life to work around that and I say no to a lot because of that and everybody that works with me knows that my priority is her and my schedule with her and everything else works around that.”

In 2010, Frankel gave birth to her daughter with her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy. Overall, Frankel has chosen to keep her daughter’s life pretty private, but in the past year, she has shown more and more of her on her social media platforms, like Instagram and TikTok.

Frankel Says That Her Daughter Is ‘Very Creative’

During an October 2020 interview, Frankel opened up about some of the similarities that she shares with her daughter, particularly when it comes to schoolwork. “Like me … she’s not, like, jumping up and down,” Frankel revealed to Us Weekly at the time. “She’s not Reese Witherspoon in ‘Election.’ Neither was I. I don’t know if she has that drive. … I’m OK with whatever she has.”

Frankel also added that her daughter is a great artist. “She’s very creative,” Frankel told the outlet. “She’s an incredible artist. … She has that gift. She crafts, and she’s patient.”

Viewers Won’t Be Seeing Frankel and Her Family on ‘The Real Housewives of New York’ Anytime Soon

I posted on Insta that my being in talks w @BravoTV is 💯 false. I deleted there & took here Bc Haiti is what’s important & I don’t want to clutter msgs w false gossip. The leak is desperate for attention. I haven’t spoken to bravo since leaving & @Andy & I don’t discuss rhony. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) August 25, 2021

Even though some fans want to see Frankel and her family back on their Bravo screens, it doesn’t look like that’s going to be happening anytime soon. On August 25, 2021, Frankel took to her Twitter page to debunk rumors that she would be returning to “The Real Housewives of New York.”

“I posted on Insta that my being in talks with @BravoTV is 100% false,” Frankel wrote. “I deleted there & took here Bc Haiti is what’s important & I don’t want to clutter msgs w false gossip. The leak is desperate for attention. I haven’t spoken to Bravo since leaving & @Andy & I don’t discuss rhony.”

In recent months, rumors have swirled that “The Real Housewives of New York” is facing a major cast shakeup for next season, after this season has faced extremely low ratings.

On September 1, 2021, a source alleged to The Daily Mail that, “After the reunion, the show will now be placed on pause while the production company and the network work out how they can revamp it for next season while pretending this season doesn’t exist.”

Their source also added, “Andy Cohen and Shari Levine at Bravo know what they are doing. By having a slight pause, the noise can be reduced, they can reinvent the show, bring it back and make it fun again.”

READ NEXT: NeNe Leakes Posts Heartbreaking Instagram Tribute to Husband Gregg